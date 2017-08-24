Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
China slams reported Indian road project on border
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 24, 2017


China slammed India Thursday over a report that it plans to build a road in territory disputed between the two countries, after weeks of tension elsewhere along the border.

India's newly approved road project will run through the disputed Ladakh region close to Pangong Lake, the country's Hindustan Times reported Tuesday.

A separate Chinese attempt to build a road in the Doklam area -- which is disputed between China and Bhutan -- has prompted a standoff between hundreds of Indian and Chinese soldiers which has lasted for more than two months.

"The Indian side is closely following China's road building recently, but the Indian's actions themselves have proven that the Indian side says one thing and does another," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.

She said the reported decision to build a road in Ladakh is "in complete contradiction to its deeds in terms of the border issues".

"The current road construction in that area by the Indian side is not conducive to peace and stability in that area."

A video surfaced last week of a brawl between Chinese and Indian soldiers near the Ladakh area, which is over 4,000 metres above sea level on the Tibetan plateau and is a popular tourist attraction.

China and India have a number of border disputes and went to war in 1962 over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2014 hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops faced off across the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control that runs along the northwest Indian region of Ladakh.

The latest standoff began in mid-June after Chinese troops started building a road on Doklam plateau.

India has an army base nearby and moved soldiers into the flashpoint zone to halt the work, prompting Beijing to accuse it of trespassing on Chinese soil.

China has repeatedly said India must withdraw its troops before any proper negotiation on the dispute takes place. India said the two sides should withdraw their forces simultaneously.

SUPERPOWERS
Pentagon chief in Kiev as Ukraine seeks battlefield weapons
 Kiev (AFP) Aug 23, 2017
 US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Ukraine Wednesday for talks on expanding US support for the country's military in its fight with Russian-backed rebels. Kiev is hoping for more lethal weaponry from the United States, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to push back the well-armed separatists who have occupied large parts of eastern Ukraine. Although the US military ha ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system
SUPERPOWERS
Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

 US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract

 Romania approved for U.S. rocket system buy

 Air Force successfully launches LRASM missile from B-1B Lancer
SUPERPOWERS
Do video game players make the best unmanned pilots

 Insitu receives contract for U.S. Navy Special Warfare ScanEagle support

 Mobile Force Protection Aims to Thwart Adversaries' Small Unmanned Aircraft

 MQ-9B drone flown through U.S. civilian airspace
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
SUPERPOWERS
Air Force continuing development of BATDOK mobile medical device

 Energized fabrics could keep soldiers warm and battle-ready in frigid climates

 Japan military holds live fire drills at Mt Fuji

 White House to give guidance on Trump transgender military ban
SUPERPOWERS
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
SUPERPOWERS
Sri Lanka's president sacks outspoken justice minister

 Erdogan says top Turkish general must accept demotion

 India says China stand-off will end soon

 Pentagon chief in Kiev as Ukraine seeks battlefield weapons
SUPERPOWERS
Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color

 How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement