China summons Australian ambassador amid meddling row



by Staff Writers



Beijing (AFP) Dec 14, 2017



China has summoned the Australian ambassador amid a growing row over allegations of Chinese meddling in politics in Australia.

"Officials of our ministry had an important dialogue with the Australian ambassador," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday, without specifying when the meeting took place.

"The Australian side is very clear with our position on bilateral relations and the relevant issue," Lu told a regular news briefing.

China lodged an official protest with Canberra last week after Australia's parliament singled out China as a focus of concern when it proposed laws on foreign interference.

The legislation followed an inquiry ordered by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after media reports that Australia's spy agency had warned politicians two years ago about taking donations from two billionaires with links to China.

An Australian senator quit parliament on Tuesday over his relationship with a wealthy political donor associated with the Chinese Communist Party.

Ankara (AFP) Dec 11, 2017





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Turkish and Russian officials would meet in the coming days to finalise the deal for Russia to supply its latest S-400 air-defence system to Ankara. "Officials will come together in the coming week to finalise the necessary work on the S-400 issue. I wish them success," Erdogan said during a press conference with his Russian counterpart ... read more

Related Links

