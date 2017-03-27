China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017
China will soon construct the first unmanned aerial vehicle factory in the Middle East following a meeting with Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The New Arab reports Saudi Arabia granted the Chinese permission to move forward with the plan when the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology signed a partnership agreement with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
Earlier in March, Chinese and Saudi Arabian government officials signaled closer ties by forging an economic pact valued at roughly $65 billion. Saudi King Salman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the deal.
According to the South China Post, the new drone agreement facilitates the construction of CH-4 unmanned aerial vehicles. The location is also intended to promote after-sales services for China's clients in the Middle East in addition to satisfying Saudi orders.
The CH-3 is designed to perform various military functions including reconnaissance and combat operations. The platform is already in service in Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.
