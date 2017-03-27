China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017 -A counter-drone system from SRC Inc., a non-profit research and development company, is being exhibited at next month's Navy League's Sea Air Space Exposition, the company recently announced.

Silent Archer provides defense against low, slow and small UAS threats, including quadcopters.

It is comprised of air surveillance radar, an electronic warfare system, a direction-finding unit and an electro-optical/infrared camera. All data feeds are tied together in one operational picture to facilitate the decision-making process for engaging the threat.

A layered and scalable approach to detect and classify drones as friendly or hostile is used through a combination of RF detection algorithms and radar tracking, SRC said.

The system can deliver a variety of non-kinetic, precision electronic warfare and cyber effects against the UAS target.

Silent Archer is currently in production and has been used to provide security at high profile events, such as the G8 and G20 Summits as well as the 2012 Summer Olympics. The U.S. Army has contracted SRC for 15 systems.

The U.S. Navy League' event is scheduled for early April in Maryland.