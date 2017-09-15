Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
China touts military drone helicopter at exhibition
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 15, 2017


China is displaying its unmanned reconnaissance and attack helicopter drone to possible foreign military buyers at an exhibition in Tianjin.

The aircraft is the AV500W, a 24.6-feet long autonomous aircraft developed and produced at the AVIC Helicopter Research and Development Institute.

The drone has a flight ceiling of about 13,000 feet, a maximum speed of about 105 miles per hour and a flight endurance of four to eight hours, depending on variant. It is capable of carrying nearly 265 pounds of weapons and equipment, the state-owned China Daily reported.

"The helicopter is able to take off and land on almost any landform including plateaus and canyons. It can operate in cold and tropical environments. It will be useful in border patrols, counterterrorism operations and low-intensity conflicts ... ," said Jiang Taiyu, one of AV500W's chief designers.

Jiang said the aircraft will be ready for mass production in 2018.

UAV NEWS
X-37B Flies Again In First SpaceX Launch
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Sep 08, 2017
 The fifth launch of the X-37B robot spaceplane almost makes this vehicle look routine. This time, liftoff has come with a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX instead of an Atlas V, a change from old-school launchers to NewSpace. By itself, this was controversial, but the spacecraft is in orbit as requested. Security for this launch seems to have been just as tight as for previous launches, with no ... read more
