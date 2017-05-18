China urges S.Korea to 'remove obstacles' to good ties

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) May 18, 2017
China's foreign minister urged South Korea's new government on Thursday to remove "obstacles" to good relations amid Chinese anger at the US deployment of an anti-missile system on the Korean peninsula.
Greeting South Korean presidential envoy Lee Hae-Chan in Beijing, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said bilateral relations have made immense progress over the years.
"But this year we've had some undeserved setbacks," Wang said, likely in a veiled reference to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system that became operational earlier this month.
"We hope the new government will correct the problems that we have encountered and take effective measures and positions as soon as possible to remove the obstacles that have been placed on the road to good relations between our two countries."
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In dispatched Lee to Beijing in the wake of his election victory last week.
Ties between Seoul and Beijing soured before Moon's election over the deployment of THAAD, which is aimed at guarding against threats from nuclear-armed North Korea. China sees THAAD as a threat to the regional security balance.
Left-leaning Moon and President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone last week and both agreed that denuclearising North Korea was a "common goal" between them, Moon's spokesman said.
"We believe South Korea will bring clear measures to improve relations," Wang said.
For his part, Lee said Moon asked him "to express his thanks to President Xi for his message of congratulations after our election. He also asked me to come and engage in deep dialogue".
Moon's spokesman, Yoon Young, said last week that the special delegation to Beijing would "exclusively discuss the THAAD and the North's nuclear issues".
Moon, who took office on Wednesday, favours engagement with the North -- whose key diplomatic backer is China -- to bring it to the negotiating table over its nuclear and missile ambitions.
He has previously expressed ambivalence over the THAAD system and told Xi last week he was "well aware" of Chinese concerns about it, calling for bilateral talks to "increase understanding over the issue".
Tensions have been running high in the region, with Pyongyang launching what appeared to be its longest-range missile yet on Sunday.
The United Nations Security Council met behind closed door on Tuesday to discuss tightening sanctions on North Korea.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the United States was working with China on a new sanctions resolution and warned that all countries must step up action against North Korea or face measures themselves.
United Nations, United States (AFP) May 16, 2017
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and vowed strong measures, including sanctions, to derail Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme. North Korea's long-term bid to develop a credible nuclear attack threat to the US mainland saw it launch Sunday what appeared to be its longest-range missile yet. Pyongyang said the new weapon - called ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement