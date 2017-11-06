Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SUPERPOWERS
China's military ordered to pledge total loyalty to Xi
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 6, 2017


China's military has been ordered to pledge absolute loyalty to President Xi Jinping while a paramilitary police force now literally sings his praises, further cementing his place as the country's most powerful leader in decades.

The world's largest armed forces should be "absolutely loyal, honest and reliable to Xi", said a new guideline issued by the Central Military Commission and reported by state news agency Xinhua late Sunday.

China's military personnel of around two million is technically the armed force of the ruling Communist Party rather than the state.

The commission's calls for fidelity to Xi shows the extent to which he has consolidated power since having his eponymous philosophy written into the party constitution last month.

Xi's political philosophy -- Xi Jinping Thought -- should also guide the strengthening of the military, Xinhua said of the new guideline.

"The army should follow Xi's command, answer to his order, and never worry him," Xinhua quoted the guideline as saying.

For decades China has been governed in an ostensibly collective fashion by the party's elite Politburo Standing Committee.

But Xi has increasingly centralised power and looks to be following in the footsteps of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.

On Sunday, a song titled "Be a good soldier for Chairman Xi" was released by the People's Armed Police, a paramilitary force under the Military Commission.

Nearly a half-century ago, the army sang "Be a good soldier for Chairman Mao".

Xi became chairman of the military commission when he came to power in 2012 and last year acquired the new title of commander-in-chief of the joint forces battle command centre.

He has also presided over a corruption crackdown that felled some of the country's highest-ranking military officers.

SUPERPOWERS
Science can align common interests among the superpowers
 Medford MA (SPX) Nov 06, 2017
 International scientific collaboration in the Arctic can help align common interests among countries experiencing geopolitical conflict, including the United States and Russia, according to a team of scientists and educators led by a professor at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. Published in Science, the article's strategic policy assessments build upon the Agr ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests

 Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program

 Lockheed Martin missile defense sensor technology receives prototyping contract
SUPERPOWERS
Royal Canadian Air Force to buy air-to-air missiles from U.S.

 Iran says to continue developing ballistic missiles

 Indonesia orders NASAMS air defense system

 Brazil orders man-portable air defense system from Saab
SUPERPOWERS
Niger to let US forces arm drones in counter-terrorism fight

 Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A

 New RoboBee flies, dives, swims and explodes out the of water

 Boeing invests in autonomous flight technology company
SUPERPOWERS
16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies

 Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines
SUPERPOWERS
BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
SUPERPOWERS
Trump readies for high-stakes Asia trip

 The Trump A to Z, from America First to 'Zero'

 Trump announces Putin meet as he kicks off Asia tour

 China unveils massive island-building vessel
SUPERPOWERS
Researchers reveal the effect of nano-diamond on magnetorheological fluids

 Researchers show how nanoscale patterning can decrease metal fatigue

 Gold nanoantennas help in creation of more powerful nanoelectronics

 New research explore the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement