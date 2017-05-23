China's trade with N.Korea falls as pressure mounts

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) May 23, 2017
China's imports from North Korea fell in April to a near three-year low, data showed Tuesday, as Beijing faces calls to put more economic pressure on its nuclear-armed ally.
China -- the North's sole major diplomatic ally and key trading partner -- has stopped buying coal from it, denying the regime access to a key source of the hard currency needed to fund its weapons programmes.
But the United States has been pushing China to do more.
China's total imports from North Korea fell 13.4 percent in April from the previous month to $99.3 million, the lowest since at least June 2014, Chinese customs data showed.
The total was nearly 44 percent below February's figure when Beijing's ban on North Korean coal came into force.
Chinese exports to the North fell 12 percent in April from the previous month to $288.2 million.
Tensions remain high on the Korean peninsula in the wake of Pyongyang's latest missile launch on Sunday.
The UN Security Council, backed by China, on Monday strongly condemned the test-firing. It instructed the UN sanctions committee to redouble efforts to implement a raft of tough measures adopted last year.
The United States has for weeks been negotiating a new Security Council sanctions resolution with China. But US ambassador Nikki Haley said last week that no final draft text had been clinched.
"On the basis of not violating the relevant (Security Council) resolutions, China maintains normal business and trade ties with the DPRK," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters, using the initials of North Korea's official name.
"We are faithfully implementing the resolutions. We are not doing it as a gesture to another party -- we are just fulfilling our international obligations as a permanent member of the UN Security Council."
North Korea has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of last year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.
The Security Council adopted two sanctions resolutions last year to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang as fears grow that Kim Jong-Un's regime is planning another nuclear test, which would be its sixth.
Under UN resolutions North Korea is barred from developing nuclear and ballistic missile technology.
Beijing (AFP) May 19, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping told a South Korean envoy on Friday he was willing to put relations back on a "normal track" amid tensions over a US anti-missile system deployed on the Korean peninsula. In an apparent fence-mending move, South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In dispatched his envoy Lee Hae-Chan to China after his election victory last week. "We're willing to work with South ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement