Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
China's trade with N.Korea falls as pressure mounts
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) May 23, 2017


N.Korea 'flatly rejects' UN vow to tighten sanctions
Seoul (AFP) May 23, 2017 - North Korea on Tuesday "flatly rejected" a United Nations statement vowing to punish its latest banned missile test with tighter sanctions.

In a unanimous statement backed by Pyongyang's ally China, the UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned Sunday's test-firing of the medium-range Pukguksong-2, instructing the UN sanctions committee to redouble efforts to implement a series of tough measures adopted last year.

A spokesman for Pyongyang's foreign ministry blamed what it called "the US and its followers" for the declaration, the official Korean Central News Agency reported, saying they were "obsessed by inveterate repugnancy and hostility".

"It is absolutely ridiculous to see them finding fault with the DPRK's every measure for self-defence," the spokesman added, using the acronym for the North's official name. "We flatly reject the press statement."

Pyongyang habitually issues threats and says it needs nuclear weapons to defend itself against the risk of invasion.

It has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of last year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has said military action was an option under consideration, sending fears of conflict spiralling.

More recently the United States has said it is willing to enter into talks with North Korea if it halts its nuclear and missile tests.

The US-drafted Security Council statement was agreed on the eve of an emergency meeting requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea to discuss a course of action on North Korea.

In it the Council agreed to "take further significant measures including sanctions" to force North Korea to change course and end its "highly destabilising behaviour".

China's imports from North Korea fell in April to a near three-year low, data showed Tuesday, as Beijing faces calls to put more economic pressure on its nuclear-armed ally.

China -- the North's sole major diplomatic ally and key trading partner -- has stopped buying coal from it, denying the regime access to a key source of the hard currency needed to fund its weapons programmes.

But the United States has been pushing China to do more.

China's total imports from North Korea fell 13.4 percent in April from the previous month to $99.3 million, the lowest since at least June 2014, Chinese customs data showed.

The total was nearly 44 percent below February's figure when Beijing's ban on North Korean coal came into force.

Chinese exports to the North fell 12 percent in April from the previous month to $288.2 million.

Tensions remain high on the Korean peninsula in the wake of Pyongyang's latest missile launch on Sunday.

The UN Security Council, backed by China, on Monday strongly condemned the test-firing. It instructed the UN sanctions committee to redouble efforts to implement a raft of tough measures adopted last year.

The United States has for weeks been negotiating a new Security Council sanctions resolution with China. But US ambassador Nikki Haley said last week that no final draft text had been clinched.

"On the basis of not violating the relevant (Security Council) resolutions, China maintains normal business and trade ties with the DPRK," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

"We are faithfully implementing the resolutions. We are not doing it as a gesture to another party -- we are just fulfilling our international obligations as a permanent member of the UN Security Council."

North Korea has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of last year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

The Security Council adopted two sanctions resolutions last year to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang as fears grow that Kim Jong-Un's regime is planning another nuclear test, which would be its sixth.

Under UN resolutions North Korea is barred from developing nuclear and ballistic missile technology.

NUKEWARS
China's Xi calls for S. Korea ties to get back on track
 Beijing (AFP) May 19, 2017
 Chinese President Xi Jinping told a South Korean envoy on Friday he was willing to put relations back on a "normal track" amid tensions over a US anti-missile system deployed on the Korean peninsula. In an apparent fence-mending move, South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In dispatched his envoy Lee Hae-Chan to China after his election victory last week. "We're willing to work with South ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital

 Lockheed Martin receives new THAAD contract

 Lockheed Martin contract for AEGIS system development

 Lockheed Martin receives Patriot missile contract for Qatar
NUKEWARS
Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces

 IAI supplying missile systems to India

 Israeli missile ship receives new radar

 Raytheon contracted for support of the MK-31 Rolling Airframe Missile
NUKEWARS
Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft

 General Atomics receives MQ-9 contract

 UK prison moves to stop drone deliveries of contraband

 Latvian daredevil in 'drone-diving' world first
NUKEWARS
Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
NUKEWARS
Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract

 First Piranhas delivered to Danish military

 Australia receives new military trucks

 Development of Textron's Fury glide munition completed
NUKEWARS
Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company

 Boeing expands business ties with Saudis

 Lockheed Martin secures $28 billion in Saudi contracts

 Israel signs $630-mln defence deal with India
NUKEWARS
China backs security services after spy deaths report

 China sidesteps Duterte claim of war threat over sea row

 Six more Japanese detained in China

 Russia to lift some Turkey sanctions, tomato ban stays
NUKEWARS
Molecular Lego for nanoelectronics

 Nanophysics: Saving energy with a spot of silver

 Scientists print nanoscale imaging probe onto tip of optical fiber

 Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement