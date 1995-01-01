Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Chinese ships sail near disputed islands with Japan
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Sept 25, 2017


Chinese coast guard vessels sailed near disputed islands claimed by Japan and China in the East China Sea on Monday, marking the second such incident in less than a week.

The four ships entered the waters surrounding the island chain, controlled by Japan and known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in China, at around 10:00 am (0100 GMT) and were moving in a southwest direction, according to the Japanese coast guard.

An online statement from China's State Oceanic Administration only said the four Chinese coast guard vessels were "patrolling in Chinese waters off the Diaoyu Islands."

Japan's coast guard said it was the second time since Thursday that four Chinese ships had entered its waters.

Japan has routinely complained that China is escalating regional tensions by regularly sending ships to the island chain despite repeated protests from Tokyo.

The two countries have been locked in a long-running dispute over the islands, which are believed to harbour vast natural resources below their seabed, with China claiming them as its own.

Beijing is also involved in maritime disputes in the South China Sea. It asserts sovereignty over most of the area despite rival partial claims by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

A UN-backed tribunal last July ruled that Beijing's claims were invalid. The US Navy regularly conducts "freedom of navigation" operations in the South China Sea to challenge China's claims, angering Beijing.

SUPERPOWERS
General's 'intervention' comment raises eyebrows in Brazil
 Rio De Janeiro (AFP) Sept 24, 2017
 A general's comment that the military could be forced to intervene in Brazil's corruption crisis has rattled a country that only exited a two-decades long dictatorship in 1985. The top Brazilian army commander, Eduardo Villas Boas, repeated earlier assurances Friday that the military "is committed to the consolidation of democracy." But the lack of any public disciplinary action against ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 PAC-3 anti-ballistic missile launcher downs target via remote control

 Israeli Air Force stands up second Iron Dome battalion

 'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat
SUPERPOWERS
Iran tests new medium-range missile, defying US warnings

 Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain
SUPERPOWERS
US Air Force Academy to Use VBS3 and VBS Fires for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training

 Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems

 General Atomics wins $27 million contract for Grey Eagle drone support

 Drones can almost see in the dark
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
SUPERPOWERS
UK testing Ajax vehicles;supplies US Army buys Orbital ATK artillery guidance kits

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition

 DARPA Rolls Out Electronics Resurgence Initiative

 Oshkosh receives $466.8M contract for armored tactical trucks
SUPERPOWERS
Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal

 L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation

 US Senate passes $700 bn defense spending bill
SUPERPOWERS
General's 'intervention' comment raises eyebrows in Brazil

 Turkey hosts NATO naval exercises amid tensions

 Facebook to give Russian ads to Congress, boost transparency

 Slovakia plans to meet NATO defence budget target by 2024
SUPERPOWERS
A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement