Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
Chinese weapons reaching 'near-parity' with West: study
 By Jacques KLOPP
 London (AFP) Feb 14, 2017


China is beginning to export its own weapon designs, including armed drones, worldwide and is reaching "near-parity" with the West in terms of military technology, according to a report on Tuesday.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies said that China's official defence budget of $145 billion (137 billion euros) last year was 1.8 times higher than those of South Korea and Japan combined.

It also accounted for more than a third of Asia's total military spending in 2016, the IISS annual Military Balance report said, adding that spending in Asia grew by five to six percentage points a year between 2012 and 2016.

Total global military spending instead fell by 0.4 percent in real terms in 2016 compared to 2015, largely due to reductions in the Middle East.

"China's military progress highlights that Western dominance in the field of advanced weapons systems can no longer be taken for granted," IISS director John Chipman said at a presentation in London.

"An emerging threat for deployed Western forces is that with China looking to sell more abroad, they may confront more advanced military systems, in more places, and operated by a broader range of adversaries," Chipman said.

The report found that in terms of air power "China appears to be reaching near-parity with the West".

It said one of China's air-to-air missiles had no Western equivalent and that China had introduced a type of short-range missile that "only a handful of leading aerospace nations are able to develop".

It said China was also developing "what could be the world's longest range air-to-air missile".

- Chinese exports to Africa -

The report noted that Chinese military exports to Africa last year "were moving from the sale of Soviet-era designs to the export of systems designed in China".

It said that Chinese-made armed drones had been seen in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

The report also noted that European states are "only gradually" increasing their defence spending.

"While Europe was one of the three regions in the world where defence spending rose in 2015-16, European defence spending remains modest as a proportion of the continent's GDP," the study said.

In 2016, IISS found that only two European NATO states -- Greece and Estonia -- met the aim of spending 2.0 percent of their GDP on defence.

This was down from four European states that met the target in 2015 -- Britain, Greece, Estonia and Poland.

Britain dipped to 1.98 percent of GDP, according to IISS calculations, although that figure was immediately disputed by Britain's defence ministry.

But the IISS said it was more important that countries focus on upgrading their military equipment.

"This is made more urgent because of the degree to which Western states have reduced their equipment and personnel numbers since the Cold War," it said.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILTECH
Estonia partners with Finland for K9 howitzer buy
 Washington (UPI) Feb 9, 2017
 Estonia will join Finland in purchasing used K9 Thunder howitzers from the government of South Korea, defense officials confirmed. Finland has been in talks with South Korea for a couple of years to procure heavy artillery assets to replace its Soviet-era arsenal. The country's army tested the K9 in late 2016, when Finnish defense minister Jussi Niinistö offered Estonia the opportunity ... read more

MILTECH
U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks

 Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support
MILTECH
DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 Boeing contracted for Harpoon, SLAM-ER spares

 Ukroboronprom tests new missiles for Ukrainian helos
MILTECH
Wide-area sensor flight-tested on small drone

 Australia procuring unmanned helicopters for testing

 IAI reveals Heron drone export variant ahead of Aero India 2017

 U.S. Army orders counter-drone systems
MILTECH
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
MILTECH
Canada taps General Dynamics for armored vehicle upgrades

 U.S. Marines set to receive new ultra-light Utility Task Vehicles

 Driver training system for Ajax vehicles wins approval

 Orbital ATK to complete development of new tank ammo
MILTECH
NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls

 Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost

 US military leaders depict shortfalls ahead of likely spending bonanza
MILTECH
China FM to attend G20 meeting alongside Tillerson

 Flynn resignation has 'no impact' on US message to NATO: Pentagon chief

 Children learn patriotic spirit at "Red Army school"

 Trump's lieutenants descend on jittery Europe
MILTECH
Learning how to fine-tune nanofabrication

 Turning up the heat for perfect nano diamonds

 Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement