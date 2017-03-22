Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TERROR WARS
Coalition gathers to hear Trump Islamic State plan
 By Dave Clark, Nicolas REVISE
 Washington (AFP) March 22, 2017


Twitter suspends more accounts linked to 'terrorism'
Washington (AFP) March 21, 2017 - Twitter said Tuesday it suspended 376,890 accounts in the second half of 2016 for "promotion of terrorism," an increase of 60 percent over the prior six-month period.

The latest suspensions bring the total number of blocked accounts to 636,248 from August 2015, when Twitter stepped up efforts to curb "violent extremism," the company announced as part of its latest transparency report.

The actions come with social networks under pressure from governments around the world to use technology tools to lock out jihadists and others who use the platforms to recruit and launch attacks.

Twitter said separately the number of government requests for user data rose seven percent from the prior six-month period, but affected 13 percent fewer accounts.

For requests to remove content -- from governments and others including copyright holders -- the number of requests was up 13 percent but the number of accounts fell 37 percent.

Twitter announced that the FBI had informed the social network it was no longer under a "gag order" that prevented the disclosure of five cases involving "national security letters" -- special requests from the US law enforcement agency in national security cases.

As a result, Twitter was able to inform the affected users of the FBI requests.

"As we continue to push for more transparency in how we can speak about national security requests, we will update this new section in future transparency reports," Twitter stated.

Twitter, which is pressured by certain governments to remove "hate speech," disclosed for the first time a partnership with a third-party research group called Lumen to catalog any information removed.

Twitter said it began the agreement with Lumen in 2010.

"Unless we are prevented from doing so, when we withhold content in a certain country Twitter will continue to provide a copy of the request to Lumen so anyone can see what type of content was removed and who made the request," the company said.

Another section of the transparency report was devoted to "legal removals," or requests to remove content from verified journalists and other media outlets.

"Given the concerning global trend of various governments cracking down on press freedom, we want to shine a brighter light on these requests," Twitter said.

It received 88 legal requests from around the world to remove content posted by verified journalists or news outlets, but did not take any action on the majority of the requests, "with limited exceptions in Germany and Turkey," which accounted for 88 percent of such requests.

"For example, we were compelled to withhold tweets sharing graphic imagery following terror attacks in Turkey in response to a court order," Twitter said.

Ministers from the 68-nation US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group meet in Washington Wednesday to hear more about US President Donald Trump's plan to destroy the jihadists' remaining strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

Trump has ordered his generals to craft an accelerated strategy to "eradicate" the group's so-called caliphate, and allied partners are keen to learn more at the day-long ministerial-level discussion.

The meeting at the State Department also allows Trump's discreet secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, to emerge from the shadows and stamp his authority on the diplomatic side of the joint effort.

But Trump's plan to slash 28 percent from the State Department's budget for diplomacy and foreign aid suggests fewer resources for post-conflict stabilization -- a proposal that has raised eyebrows.

European diplomats told AFP they expect Washington to reaffirm its commitment to a longer-term plan to secure the region after a battlefield victory.

- 'Killing Daesh' -

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was in Washington just ahead of the talks, and said victory against IS was within sight if allies stick together.

"We are proving that Daesh can be killed, can be eliminated," Abadi told an invited audience at the US Institute for Peace, using the group's Arabic acronym.

"We shouldn't lose focus, we shouldn't give Daesh a second chance."

Shortly after taking office in late January, Trump gave the Pentagon 30 days to review progress in the anti-IS fight and develop a comprehensive plan to "totally obliterate" the group.

As a candidate Trump frequently bemoaned how long then president Barack Obama was taking to get the job done -- and claimed to have a secret plan to finish IS.

He never offered details and so far has largely stuck with Obama's strategy, which centers on US-led or guided forces carrying out continual surveillance and strikes on jihadist targets, while training and equipping local forces to conduct ground combat and hold seized terrain.

Trump has made some notable tweaks, including granting commanders broader authority to make battlefield decisions.

Military officers had complained of micromanagement under Obama, but critics worry the military may now lean toward actions with a greater likelihood of civilian deaths, such as a botched January raid in Yemen that killed a Navy SEAL and multiple women and children.

The Pentagon is also investigating allegations that a strike it launched on a suspected Al-Qaeda target near a mosque in northern Syria killed dozens of civilians.

Last month, the Pentagon gave Trump an initial draft of its revised anti-IS plan.

Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said the document would "inform" Wednesday's diplomatic discussions, and feedback from coalition partners would be integrated.

- Heavy casualties -

On October 17 last year, coalition-backed Iraqi troops launched an offensive to retake Mosul from the IS group's so-called caliphate.

By February 19 they had cleared the East bank of the Tigris and had begun to push into jihadist strongholds on the West. They have suffered heavy casualties but continue to progress.

Meanwhile, the jihadists' "capital" in Syria is increasingly isolated, but planning for its recapture has been complicated by the diplomatic and political situation in the country.

The Pentagon is backing an alliance of local Kurdish and Arab militias to take the city, but Turkey has its own rebel force in the region and Russia is backing Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The United States does not want to commit too many of its own troops to the fight -- despite plans to more than double its own 850-strong contingent in the country and add artillery units.

TERROR WARS
Arab Israeli woman jailed for joining IS with family
 Jerusalem (AFP) March 21, 2017
 An Arab Israeli who took her young family to Iraq and joined the Islamic State group was sentenced to more than four years in prison Tuesday, the justice ministry said. Sabreen Zbedat spent months in the jihadists' Iraqi stronghold Mosul with her husband and three children, in the first known case of an entire Arab Israeli family joining IS, Israel's domestic security agency Shin Bet said. ... read more
