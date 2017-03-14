Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Colombia to set up special war crimes courts
 by Staff Writers
 Bogota (AFP) March 14, 2017


Colombia's senate late Monday approved a constitutional reform to set up special war crimes courts, a key component of the historic peace agreement with FARC guerrillas that ended five decades of war.

The court system will be made up of three sections: a truth commission, a unit to search for missing people, and a temporary, autonomous body to try crimes committed during the armed conflict before December 1, 2016.

Establishing the courts was the backbone of the peace deal Bogota reached in November with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels.

President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize in October for his efforts to end his country's 53-year conflict, which has drawn in numerous leftist rebel groups, right-wing paramilitary units, drug cartels and the army.

The FARC launched its guerrilla war against the Colombian government in 1964, after a peasant uprising that was crushed by the army.

Under the peace deal negotiated by the Santos administration, the FARC will transform into a political party and its 5,700 fighters will demobilize over a period of six months.

The group began disarming in early March, a process overseen by United Nations monitors.

According to the peace agreement, clinched after four years of talks in Cuba, fighters who confess their involvement in atrocities can avoid prison and receive an alternative punishment.

If they don't confess and are found guilty, they face prison terms of eight to 20 years.

The conflict has killed some 260,000 people while 60,000 have vanished, and 6.9 million have been displaced within Colombia.

- 'Irreparable blow' -

Colombia's senate has 102 members. Of those present late Monday, 60 voted for the measure and two voted against it.

Noticeably absent were the members of the Democratic Center, a right-wing party led by former president -- and current senator -- Alvaro Uribe, a fierce opponent of the peace plan.

Senator Ivan Duque, speaking on the party's behalf, said during the debate that "in the name of peace ... an irreparable blow is being delivered to constitutional order" and to the judicial branch.

Uribe and his supporters argued that the peace deal grants impunity to rebels guilty of war crimes, giving them seats in Congress rather than sending them to prison.

Santos was Uribe's defense minister and a key player in several military operations under the former president that shattered the FARC's strength.

But since Santos followed the still-popular Uribe as president in 2010, the two have clashed on issues ranging from the peace deal to relations with the leftist regime in Venezuela.

Pope Francis, scheduled to visit Colombia in September as "a messenger of peace and reconciliation," brought Santos and Uribe together at the Vatican in December in an unsuccessful bid to persuade them to overcome their differences.

The constitutional reform, which has already been approved by the lower chamber, still must survive a review by the constitutional court before Santos signs it into law.

WAR REPORT
Ultra-Orthodox Jews hang soldier effigies in draft protest
 Jerusalem (AFP) March 13, 2017
 Ultra-Orthodox Jews opposed to Israeli compulsory military service hung effigies of religious soldiers Monday in a Jerusalem neighbourhood, with police denouncing the move as incitement. A number of effigies of ultra-Orthodox Jews serving in the army were hanged from the neck in prominent places in the ultra-Orthodox Mea Shearim neighbourhood. One of them had a sign attached which read " ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 India stages successful test of missile interceptor

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea
WAR REPORT
Russia denies US claims it has violated arms treaty

 U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module

 Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM

 Iran successfully tests naval missile: reports
WAR REPORT
US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea

 Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Kelvin Hughes launching counter-drone system

 Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones
WAR REPORT
Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems
WAR REPORT
U.S. Army picks Revision Military for new helmets

 Navistar supplying MRAP armored vehicles to Pakistan, UAE

 Supacat teams in bid for Dutch Army contract

 Electro-magnetic energy module developed for Railgun
WAR REPORT
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
WAR REPORT
Putin, Erdogan hail mended ties

 China slams US election 'farce' in annual rights report

 Chinese ships enter Philippine waters; Sri Lanka scales back China port

 Japan, US navies drill in East China Sea
WAR REPORT
Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites

 Phonon nanoengineering: Vibrations of nanoislands dissipate heat more effectively

 Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement