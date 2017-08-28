Computer system for Hawkei vehicles tested



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 28, 2017



A C4I integral Computing System for the Australian Army's Hawkei vehicle has been tested by the government's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, the Australian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday.

The CASG Land 121 Phase 4 project team conducted the tests at the Monegeetta Proving Ground and signed a project charter for the system with nine companies involved in the system.

CASG identified the companies as Thales Australia, Cablex, Elbit Land Systems Australia, Esterline, Harris Australia, Kongsberg, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, and Thomas Global Systems.

"Using generic vehicle architecture and a central computing concept to host various C4I systems and communications, the ICS will optimize and centralize the flow of information to the user, enabling rapid decision making and multi-tasking at levels not previously achievable on land based platforms," said Land 121 Phase 4 Project Director Col. John McLean said in a press release.

"The new ICS will enable the vehicle operator to manage radios, sensors, the Battle Management System, and weapon systems -- all through a common interface.

C4I is the military acronym for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence.

The demonstration of the Integral Computing System was a contractual requirement for Hawkei's manufacturer, Thales.

CASG said the initial baseline of the C4I ICS will be available on low-rate-initial-production Hawkei vehicles from 2018.

The Hawkei is a 4x4 light armored patrol vehicle. The Australian government has committed to the purchase of more than 1,000 of them from Thales Australia.

