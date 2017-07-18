Cyber and Space Defense Units to Enter Operation in India



by Staff Writers



New Delhi (Sputnik) Jul 18, 2017



Two separate cyber and space agencies for defense will soon enter operation in India, Defense Secretary Sanjay Mitra revealed this week. The new agencies will protect defense-related websites from hackers, as Indian governmental defense-related websites have survived hundreds of cyber-attacks in the last few years.

"The Defense Secretary apprised the audience (members of unified commanders' conference) that the defense cyber and space agencies and special operations division will soon become a reality," an Army official said on Tuesday after the closing of the two-day unified commanders' conference in New Delhi.

The new agencies will employ personnel from all armed forces and some of the divisions currently not involved in combat. The agency with offensive and defensive capabilities will be headed by a Major General-rank officer. Currently, India's space capabilities are mostly driven by civil and commercial requirements, steps for exploitation of space for military applications have been expedited by the Narendra Modi government.

"Space bestows immense force multiplication capability on the armed forces, and the dependence on space assets for military operation is rapidly increasing. Leveraging space power would include protection of our national space assets and exploitation of space to enable defense capabilities across the conflict spectrum," the joint doctrine of Indian Armed Forces reads.

The Special Forces operations will be conducted in support of offensive and/or defensive operations. Operations are to be conducted by specially selected troops of the armed forces who are trained, equipped and organized to operate in hostile territory in all dimensions - land, air, and sea; and can also be employed isolated from the main combat forces.

"Special Forces units will be tasked to develop area specialization in their intended operational theaters to achieve an optimum effect" the joint doctrine says.

The demand to set up cyber and space agency and special operation division was initiated years ago but the previous government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh did not complete the process.

Apart from setting up special agencies, armed forces have also decided to incorporate sports medicine in the methodology of training cadets, recruits and combat soldiers with the purpose of making physical training in the military even more scientific. The forces also introduced the Bachelor of Technology course in the National Defense Academy, which will further the technological threshold of future military leaders.

Source: Sputnik News

Paris (AFP) July 17, 2017





A serious cyber-attack could cost the global economy as much as $53 billion, putting it on a par with Hurricane Sandy in 2012, according to a report Monday by Lloyd's of London. The world's oldest insurance market and Cyence consultancy said the threat posed by hacking attacks has surged and the global economy will be increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks over the next decade. The rep ... read more

Related Links

