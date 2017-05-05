Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
DCNS to modernize three French navy frigates
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 5, 2017


French naval company DCNS is to modernize three of the five La Fayette frigates of the French navy, under a contract from France's Directorate-General for Armaments, the company announced Friday.

The upgrade coincides with the Ministry of Defense decision to build new intermediate-size frigates to maintain a fleet of 15 first-rank frigates during a transition period accompanying the delivery of the FTI frigates, which will start in 2023.

DGA said the La Fayette frigate modernization will begin in 2020, with the first modernized vessel planned for delivery in 2021.

The modernization program by DCNS will be to the platform itself and the vessels' combat systems. Platform renovations will include work on ship structure and electronic and computer systems that manage propulsion, steering gear, and power plant.

The combat system that manages sensors and weapons will be replaced by a system derived from the one used on the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. The tactical data links will be upgraded, and Crotale anti-aircraft defense systems will be replaced by two upgraded SADRAL launchers.

The three frigates will also be equipped with anti-submarine capabilities.

DGA did not disclose the financial value of the award.

FLOATING STEEL
Australia commissions Austal patrol boat
 Washington (UPI) May 3, 2017
 The first of two Cape-class patrol boats designed, built and delivered to the Royal Australian Navy by Austal is now in service. Austal says the ADV Fourcroy was officially named in a recent ceremony at a base in Western Australia. "Austal is delighted to deliver Cape Fourcroy, the first of two Cape-class patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy, and we look forward to completi ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea

 Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

 Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad

 Israeli missile shoots down 'target' over Golan: army
FLOATING STEEL
Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests

 Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy
FLOATING STEEL
Carrier drone system undergoing testing

 Fire Scout helicopter drone to receive software, radar upgrade

 Dutch production facility opens for Predator B landing gear

 Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft
FLOATING STEEL
Airbus to carry out a definition study for the ground segment of the Syracuse IV

 MUOS Satellite Now Supporting Troops with Ultra High Frequency Communications

 Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear

 U.S. Marine Corps tests WiFi system at its air stations
FLOATING STEEL
Rheinmetall picks armaments services supplier Australian vehicle contract

 BAE partners with Czech firm on mortar system

 Engility to continue support for DITRA

 Cubic Global Defense to provide training support services for British army
FLOATING STEEL
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
FLOATING STEEL
China's Xi hails ties with Philippines as Duterte cools on US

 Funding for Eucom essential, NATO Supreme Commander tells U.S. Senate (SPX) May 04, 2017

 Japan to offer patrol planes to Malaysia: report

 US Army opens new Polish headquarters as troop levels rise
FLOATING STEEL
Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement