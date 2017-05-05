DCNS to modernize three French navy frigates

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 5, 2017
French naval company DCNS is to modernize three of the five La Fayette frigates of the French navy, under a contract from France's Directorate-General for Armaments, the company announced Friday.
The upgrade coincides with the Ministry of Defense decision to build new intermediate-size frigates to maintain a fleet of 15 first-rank frigates during a transition period accompanying the delivery of the FTI frigates, which will start in 2023.
DGA said the La Fayette frigate modernization will begin in 2020, with the first modernized vessel planned for delivery in 2021.
The modernization program by DCNS will be to the platform itself and the vessels' combat systems. Platform renovations will include work on ship structure and electronic and computer systems that manage propulsion, steering gear, and power plant.
The combat system that manages sensors and weapons will be replaced by a system derived from the one used on the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. The tactical data links will be upgraded, and Crotale anti-aircraft defense systems will be replaced by two upgraded SADRAL launchers.
The three frigates will also be equipped with anti-submarine capabilities.
DGA did not disclose the financial value of the award.
Washington (UPI) May 3, 2017
The first of two Cape-class patrol boats designed, built and delivered to the Royal Australian Navy by Austal is now in service. Austal says the ADV Fourcroy was officially named in a recent ceremony at a base in Western Australia. "Austal is delighted to deliver Cape Fourcroy, the first of two Cape-class patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy, and we look forward to completi ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement