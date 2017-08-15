Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
DJI announces pending fix for drones following Army ban
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 15, 2017


China-based drone company DJI has announced it is developing a local data mode for its line of unmanned aircraft systems after an Army memo emerged banning DJI products for security reasons.

DJI said in a news release it would provide the option for drone pilots to fly without an Internet connection. The systems are normally automatically updated with flight maps and location data, which could provide vulnerabilities for hackers to siphon data from the drones.

"We are creating local data mode to address the needs of our enterprise customers, including public and private organizations that are using DJI technology to perform sensitive operations around the world," Brendan Schulman, DJI Vice President of Policy and Legal Affairs, said in a statement.

"DJI is committed to protecting the privacy of its customers' photos, videos and flight logs. Local data mode will provide added assurances for customers with heightened data security needs."

The memo issued by the office of the Army Deputy Chief of Staff stated that DJI unmanned aerial systems in use by the Army were to be deactivated and secured "due to increased cyber vulnerabilities associated with DJI products."

The memo noted that DJI was the most widely off-the-shelf unmanned aircraft system used by the Army, with more than 300 airworthiness releases for DJI items for a variety of missions.

DJI is the world's largest maker of commercial drones, comprising over 70% of the market.

UAV NEWS
Iran drone flies close to US carrier in Gulf: Pentagon
 Washington (AFP) Aug 14, 2017
 An Iranian drone with no lights on flew close to US aircraft operating in the Gulf, US officials said Monday, in what they called an "unsafe and unprofessional" incident. The Sunday night event saw an Iranian QOM-1 drone fly within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of aircraft based on the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier operating in international waters, Navy spokesman Lieutenant Ian McConnaughey said in ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials
UAV NEWS
General Dynamics receives submarine missile fire control contract

 N.Korean missiles based on motor from ex-Soviet plant: report

 Thailand lined up for Harpoon missile buy worth $24.9M

 Raytheon receives $66.4 million contract for SM-3 Block IIA missile
UAV NEWS
Iran drone flies close to US carrier in Gulf: Pentagon

 Drones reporting for work

 Pentagon says it has released guidelines for shooting down civilian drones

 Raytheon receives $25.9M contract for Global Hawk sensor upgrades
UAV NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Joint Stars aircraft getting communications upgrade

 Army orders Falcon III HMS radios from Harris
UAV NEWS
Lockheed Martin receives contract for Squad X infantry technology program

 Trump says transgender ban a 'great favor' to military

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Northrop Grumman receives $57.7M contract for IED jammers
UAV NEWS
Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover

 BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

 Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
UAV NEWS
US rallies LatAm on Venezuela after Trump military warning

 Now Chinese army takes aim at 'King of Glory'

 Poland 'centre of gravity' for US army in Europe: commander

 North Korea: Trump fire talk singes Tillerson's wings
UAV NEWS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement