DRS to provide power distribution systems for Zumwalt-class destroyer

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Sep 1, 2017
The U.S. Navy is issuing a $32.2 million contract to DRS Systems Inc. for the electric power distribution network of the Zumwalt-class destroyer.
The work will go towards generators and power distribution nodes and is expected to be completed by September 2022.
The DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class destroyer is a surface warfare stealth ship still under development by the U.S. Navy. It has a composite superstructure designed to make it difficult to detect by radar and a fully electric drive system to reduce its noise emissions and make it less detectable by enemy sonar.
Its power plants are designed for installation of future weapons systems like electromagnetic railguns, lasers and advanced radars which would require very large amounts of electricity to operate. High-power generation capabilities on a non-nuclear powered ship is a key objective of the Zumwalt program.
The Zumwalt mounts two Advanced Gun Systems designed primarily for shore bombardment. The long-range gun was originally designed to use the Long Range Land Attack Projectile with a maximum range of over 60 miles.
The high cost of the LRAP ammunition has left the Navy looking for alternatives. Under consideration is the already deployed Excalibur GPS-guided 155mm round which would require extensive modifications to the AGS and has a much smaller range.
The Zumwalt-class mounts the Advanced Vertical Launch System for Tomahawk cruise missiles and Standard series surface-to-air missiles as well as two Mk46 30mm Gun Weapons Systems for point defense against small surface targets like speed boats and unmanned boats.
The Zumwalt-class has faced a number of development delays and cost overruns, with each ship costing over $7.5 billion and the Navy has decided limit its production to the current three vessels. The first in the class USS Zumwalt is expected to begin active service by 2021.
Washington DC (SPX) Jul 18, 2017
Recently, a novel coating developed by researchers at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) for the exterior topsides of Navy surface ships went beyond small area testing to covering the entire freeboard of an amphibious assault ship. Until April of 2017, NRL's single-component (1K) polysiloxane coating had only been tested on 400-800 sq.ft. areas of ships due to limited production quantities ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement