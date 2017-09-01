Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
DRS to provide power distribution systems for Zumwalt-class destroyer
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Sep 1, 2017


Rolls-Royce receives $27.3M contract for Zumwalt power plants
Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017 - Rolls-Royce Marine North America is receiving a $27.3 million contract for parts and engineering services on power plants for DDG 1000 Zumwalt destroyers.

The contract provides for item orders, mounting equipment and other services for DDG 1000 gas-turbine generators. The generators are the destroyer's main source of electric power.

The work will be conducted in Indianapolis, Ind., and Walpole, Mass., with a projected completion date of September 2022, with $1 million in 2017 Navy shipbuilding and conversion funds obligated already.

The DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class destroyer is a stealth surface combatant under development by the U.S. Navy, with three ships built. It has a composite superstructure designed to make it difficult to detect by radar and sonar and a fully electric drive.

The vessels mount two Advanced Gun Systems that were originally designed to use the Long Range Land Attack Projectile with a range of over 60 miles. The high price tag of the ammunition has led the Navy to consider using the Raytheon Excalibur 155mm GPS-guided round instead, which would require extensive modifications to the AGS.

It also has the Advanced Vertical Launch System for Tomahawk cruise missiles and Standard series surface-to-air missiles as well as two Mk 46 30mm Gun Weapons Systems for point defense against high-speed surface targets.

It's power plants are designed for future weapons systems like electromagnetic railguns and lasers, which would require huge amounts of electricity to operate.

The Zumwalt-class has faced a number of development delays and cost overruns and the Navy has decided to limit its production to the current three vessels. The vessels are expected to begin active deployment by 2021.

The U.S. Navy is issuing a $32.2 million contract to DRS Systems Inc. for the electric power distribution network of the Zumwalt-class destroyer.

The work will go towards generators and power distribution nodes and is expected to be completed by September 2022.

The DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class destroyer is a surface warfare stealth ship still under development by the U.S. Navy. It has a composite superstructure designed to make it difficult to detect by radar and a fully electric drive system to reduce its noise emissions and make it less detectable by enemy sonar.

Its power plants are designed for installation of future weapons systems like electromagnetic railguns, lasers and advanced radars which would require very large amounts of electricity to operate. High-power generation capabilities on a non-nuclear powered ship is a key objective of the Zumwalt program.

The Zumwalt mounts two Advanced Gun Systems designed primarily for shore bombardment. The long-range gun was originally designed to use the Long Range Land Attack Projectile with a maximum range of over 60 miles.

The high cost of the LRAP ammunition has left the Navy looking for alternatives. Under consideration is the already deployed Excalibur GPS-guided 155mm round which would require extensive modifications to the AGS and has a much smaller range.

The Zumwalt-class mounts the Advanced Vertical Launch System for Tomahawk cruise missiles and Standard series surface-to-air missiles as well as two Mk46 30mm Gun Weapons Systems for point defense against small surface targets like speed boats and unmanned boats.

The Zumwalt-class has faced a number of development delays and cost overruns, with each ship costing over $7.5 billion and the Navy has decided limit its production to the current three vessels. The first in the class USS Zumwalt is expected to begin active service by 2021.

FLOATING STEEL
NRL-developed Topcoat Applied on Entire Freeboard of Navy Ship
 Washington DC (SPX) Jul 18, 2017
 Recently, a novel coating developed by researchers at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) for the exterior topsides of Navy surface ships went beyond small area testing to covering the entire freeboard of an amphibious assault ship. Until April of 2017, NRL's single-component (1K) polysiloxane coating had only been tested on 400-800 sq.ft. areas of ships due to limited production quantities ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
Black Construction wins Guam contract

 US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services
FLOATING STEEL
GenDyn unit tapped for more Hydra-70 rockets

 Raytheon receives contract to develop anti-ship Tomahawk cruise missile

 Iran tests home-grown air defence system: official

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade
FLOATING STEEL
TED: Phones and drones transforming healthcare

 Lockheed pairs drone with counter-UAS system

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms
FLOATING STEEL
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract
FLOATING STEEL
Army, Marines order new barrels for lightweight artillery

 BAE to demonstrate digital design technology for defense systems

 AM General awarded $2.2B contract for high-mobility utility vehicles

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
FLOATING STEEL
Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services
FLOATING STEEL
Granite, Obayashi preparing new Marine base on Guam

 US orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate

 US urges Russia to open war games to media

 Japan opposition picks former FM as new leader
FLOATING STEEL
A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt

 Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement