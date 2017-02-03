Damen Schelde delivers frigate to Indonesia



by Richard Tomkins



Vlissingen, Netherlands (UPI) Feb 3, 2017



The first of two Sigma frigates by Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding of the Netherlands has been delivered to Indonesia's Ministry of Defense.

The handover took place earlier this week at the PT PAL shipyard in Surabaya, Indonesia, where the vessel was assembled, the company announced.

SIGMA 10514 frigates are about 344 feet long, nearly 46 feet in the beam and have a maximum speed of 28 knots. Their primary mission is anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.

They are also equipped for maritime security, search and rescue and humanitarian support tasks

The frigate, named by the Indonesians as the Raden Eddy Martadinata, was built using a collaborative modular process operating simultaneously at Damen Schelde Naval Shipyard in the Netherlands and PT PAL shipyard.

The four of six modules were built by PT PAL. The remaining modules -- the power plant and the bridge and command center -- were built in the Netherlands by Damen Schelde for final assembly into the vessel.

Damen Schelde said a second frigate is in final assembly under the 2012 contract and will begin sea trials in Indonesia in May.