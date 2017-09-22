Damen Shipbuilding highlights offshore patrol vessel activities

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Sep 22, 2017
Damen Shipyards Group is touting its building of offshore patrol vessels around the world ahead of the 12th Annual Offshore Patrol Vessels Conference.
In summarizing its activity building the products, the Dutch company said five vessels were delivered to customers last year and 15 are currently under construction.
"OPVs are playing an increasingly significant role in modern naval operations." Damen Manager, Design & Proposal, Piet van Rooij said in a news release Wednesday. "They offer a versatile platform from which an extremely wide range of duties can be performed.
"OPVs allow navies and coastguards to carry out non-military duties like search and rescue, anti-smuggling operations and humanitarian support in a very cost-efficient way, but if necessary the OPVs can include conventional military activities such as anti-ship and anti-air warfare."
The five naval patrol/OPVs delivered last year include two SIGMA 10514 vessels for the Indonesian Navy, two OPVs to the Middle East and one multi-role aviation training vessel to the Royal Australian Navy.
Most of these deliveries show Damen's commitment to cooperating with a client's local shipbuilding industry, Van Rooij said.
Some of the 15 vessels under construction are being built at shipyards in the client countries.
"Our experience in local construction of specialized military vessels really is unparalleled," van Rooij said.
Damen is presenting its complete offshore patrol vessel portfolio at 12th Annual Offshore Patrol Vessels Conference in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, next week.
Egypt receives new French Corvette
The ENS ELFATEH was handed over in a ceremony at a company shipyard in Lorient and will set sail for Egypt on Saturday, Naval Group said.
Naval Group, formerly known as DCNS, said the corvette was delivered in just 36 months after it was ordered.
"Design, build and testing have been achieved in a record of three years," Naval Group President and Chief Executive Officer Hervé Guillou said in a press release. "Naval Group and its industrial partners are mobilized to assist Egypt in the local construction [and] in technology transfer of the three following corvettes. Once again I would like to enhance the exceptional professionalism of the Egyptian crew members and engineers."
Gowind 2500 corvettes are modular in design. The vessel has a range of 3,700 nautical miles at 15 knots and carries a crew of 80.
Naval Group said the navy of Malaysia has also ordered six of the vessels.
Washington (UPI) Sep 6, 2017
The U.S. Navy is planning on issuing an order on an existing contract for the salvage, repair and transport of the USS John S. McCain to Yokosuka, Japan, using a heavy lift. The ship will be transported from Singapore to the U.S. Navy's Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Facility, with a tentative timeframe of late September. Yokosuka is where the USS John S. McCain ... read more
