Damen Shipbuilding highlights offshore patrol vessel activities



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Sep 22, 2017



TF 52 is attached to the U.S. 5th Fleet, which is responsible for the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea and sectors of the Indian Ocean.

MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters and the Avenger-class mine-countermeasure ship USS Sentry trained alongside the Royal Navy's RFA Cardigan Bay, HMS Bangor, HMS Blyth and HMS Ledbury.

"It is one of the many exercises we conduct with the United Kingdom and other partner nations in the region, enhancing our collective abilities to conduct integrated multinational mine countermeasures in 5th Fleet," Egan said.

"This MCMEX provides a great opportunity for relevant and realistic training," Capt. Michael Egan, commander of Task Force 52, said in a press release.

The Mine Countermeasure Exercise 17-3 is a quarterly bilateral exercise to train on mine clearing operations for the protection of navy movements and commercial shipping.

Damen Shipyards Group is touting its building of offshore patrol vessels around the world ahead of the 12th Annual Offshore Patrol Vessels Conference.

In summarizing its activity building the products, the Dutch company said five vessels were delivered to customers last year and 15 are currently under construction.

"OPVs are playing an increasingly significant role in modern naval operations." Damen Manager, Design & Proposal, Piet van Rooij said in a news release Wednesday. "They offer a versatile platform from which an extremely wide range of duties can be performed.

"OPVs allow navies and coastguards to carry out non-military duties like search and rescue, anti-smuggling operations and humanitarian support in a very cost-efficient way, but if necessary the OPVs can include conventional military activities such as anti-ship and anti-air warfare."

The five naval patrol/OPVs delivered last year include two SIGMA 10514 vessels for the Indonesian Navy, two OPVs to the Middle East and one multi-role aviation training vessel to the Royal Australian Navy.

Most of these deliveries show Damen's commitment to cooperating with a client's local shipbuilding industry, Van Rooij said.

Some of the 15 vessels under construction are being built at shipyards in the client countries.

"Our experience in local construction of specialized military vessels really is unparalleled," van Rooij said.

Damen is presenting its complete offshore patrol vessel portfolio at 12th Annual Offshore Patrol Vessels Conference in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, next week.

Egypt receives new French Corvette

Washington (UPI) Sep 22, 2017 - The first of four Gowind 2500 corvettes was been delivered Friday to the Egyptian Navy by France's Naval Group.

The ENS ELFATEH was handed over in a ceremony at a company shipyard in Lorient and will set sail for Egypt on Saturday, Naval Group said.

Naval Group, formerly known as DCNS, said the corvette was delivered in just 36 months after it was ordered.

"Design, build and testing have been achieved in a record of three years," Naval Group President and Chief Executive Officer Hervé Guillou said in a press release. "Naval Group and its industrial partners are mobilized to assist Egypt in the local construction [and] in technology transfer of the three following corvettes. Once again I would like to enhance the exceptional professionalism of the Egyptian crew members and engineers."

Gowind 2500 corvettes are modular in design. The vessel has a range of 3,700 nautical miles at 15 knots and carries a crew of 80.

Naval Group said the navy of Malaysia has also ordered six of the vessels.

Washington (UPI) Sep 6, 2017





The U.S. Navy is planning on issuing an order on an existing contract for the salvage, repair and transport of the USS John S. McCain to Yokosuka, Japan, using a heavy lift. The ship will be transported from Singapore to the U.S. Navy's Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Facility, with a tentative timeframe of late September. Yokosuka is where the USS John S. McCain ... read more

