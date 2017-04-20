Damen prepares training vessel for Australian navy



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 20, 2017



A new multi-role aviation training vessel built by the Damen Shipyards Group is being prepared to sail to its home port in Australia.

Sailing preparations follow the MV Sycamore's successful completion of sea trials and acceptance of the results by representatives of the Australian government, the company announced Thursday.

Sea trials included testing of all on-board military systems, such as air traffic radar, flight deck communication systems and helicopter traverse installation procedures.

"We are proud to hear that the MV Sycamore has passed her first tests with flying colors," Roland Briene, Damen's sales director in Asia and the Pacific, said in a press release. "Based on Damen's successful and proven OPV series, the MATV is a very versatile ship."

Once it goes into service with the Royal Australian Navy, the MV Sycamore will be a training platform for all possible naval helicopter-related operations, such as helicopter deck landings and take offs. It will also be used for torpedo and mine recovery operations, target towing and other tasks.

