Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 12, 2017
Dassault Aviation and Indian partner Reliance Defense & Aerospace plan to break ground next month on a joint venture facility for Rafale jet fighter components.
The investment of Dassault-Reliance Aerospace Limited is part of Dassault's obligations on Make in India commitments under the Rafale fighter jet deal.
The overall deal, worth $8.8 billion, was reached last September for India's purchase of more than 30 of the jet fighters.
"The JV will be used for creating infrastructure at the Mihan (Nagpur) facility, with a ground-breaking ceremony planned for the end of July, India's Economic Times quoted Rajesh K Dhingra, president, Reliance Defense & Aerospace.
"Teams from the French company have visited the site at least four times in the past three months to finalize project plans. "Groundbreaking is planned in July and we expect the first article to roll out in the first quarter of 2018."
The first group of Indian engineers are currently undergoing training at Dassault facilities in France, he said (http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/frances-dassault/articleshow/59060183.cms).
Under the September deal, Dassault is required to manufacture a significant portion of the Rafale aircraft in India.
Washington (AFP) June 5, 2017
The United States approved two large military contracts totalling more than $1.4 billion on Monday after promising Saudi Arabia a huge arms package to counter any threat from Iran. Last month, on his first foreign trip, US President Donald Trump visited the kingdom and promised its leaders access to $110 billion in weapons and training. Officials say just under a third of that total was ... read more
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement