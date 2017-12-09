Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TERROR WARS
'Defeated' IS still poses danger in Iraq
 By Ammar Karim
 Baghdad (AFP) Dec 9, 2017


IS cut back from 'caliphate' to pockets of land
 The Islamic State group seized swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014 as it declared a "caliphate", but has since lost all the towns it held aside from pockets of territory.

Forces backed by a US-led coalition have ousted the jihadists from Iraqi bastions such as Mosul and the extremists also have lost control of their Syrian stronghold Raqa.

Here are some of the significant losses for IS:

- Syria -

KOBANE: The Kurdish town in northern Syria became an early symbol of the fight against IS when the jihadists were driven out by US-backed Kurdish forces in January 2015 after a battle of more than four months.

MANBIJ: IS seized this strategic town near the border with Turkey in 2014 and used it as a hub for moving jihadists and supplies to and from Europe.

DABIQ: Syrian rebels supported by Turkish warplanes and artillery captured Dabiq in October 2016. Under IS control since August 2014, the fight for the city was significant because of a prophecy that Christian and Muslim forces will battle there at the end of time.

AL-BAB: In February 2017, the Turkish army announces it has taken full control of Al-Bab, the IS last bastion in northern Aleppo province.

PALMYRA: This ancient desert city was seized by IS in May 2015 when the jihadists blew up UNESCO-listed Roman-era temples and looted ancient relics.

Syrian regime forces backed by Russian warplanes and allied militia ousted them in March 2016 but the extremists won back control by the end of that year before being expelled a second time in March 2017.

AL-MAYADIN: On October 14, 2017, regime forces retook Al-Mayadin town in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

RAQA: In October 2017, the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US coalition, announces the full recapture of Raqa after more than four months of fighting.

DEIR EZZOR: In November 2017, Syria's army seizes Deir Ezzor, driving the jihadists from the last major city where they had a presence.

ALBU KAMAL: The army later the same month says it has taken full control of Albu Kamal in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, its last urban stronghold.

- Iraq -

TIKRIT: The hometown of late dictator Saddam Hussein, north of Baghdad, fell to IS in June 2014. It was retaken in March 2015 by Iraqi troops, police and Shiite-dominated paramilitary forces.

SINJAR: Iraqi Kurdish forces backed by US-led coalition air strikes recaptured this northern town in November 2015 after jihadists had killed and abducted thousands of members of the Yazidi minority.

RAMADI/FALLUJAH: The capital of Anbar, Iraq's largest province, Ramadi was declared fully recaptured in February 2016. Neighbouring Fallujah, the first Iraqi city seized by IS in January 2014, was reclaimed in June 2016.

QAYYARAH: Iraqi forces backed by coalition aircraft retook Qayyarah in August 2016, providing Baghdad with a platform to move on Mosul, the country's second city 60 kilometres (40 miles) away.

MOSUL: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declares victory in Mosul on July 9 this year after a fierce nine-month offensive.

HAWIJA: On October 5, Abadi announced the recapture of Hawija, one of the few remaining IS holdouts.

Al-QAIM: On November 3, Iraqi forces reclaim Al-Qaim, the main town in the group's last bastion in the country along the border with Syria.

RAWA: On November 17, government forces ousted the IS from the last town it held in the country, also on the border with Syria.

BATTLE FOR THE DESERT: On November 23, 2017, Iraqi forces launched a sweep through the western desert between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers to flush out remaining IS fighters.

END OF WAR IN IRAQ: On December 9, Abadi declares "the end of the war" against IS in Iraq and says Iraqi forces are in full control of the border with Syria.

Despite Iraq's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, the jihadists still present a deadly threat and will hide deep in the desert or blend into the civilian population, experts say.

Three years after proclaiming a cross-border "caliphate" stretching into Syria, the jihadists' brutal rule over a third of Iraqi territory is consigned to history.

There are now fewer than 3,000 IS fighters left in Iraq and Syria, but they still pose a danger, according to the US-led coalition against IS.

"IS was defeated militarily in Iraq but not eliminated," said Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, the number two in the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force that has fought alongside the army against IS.

"It is still present in some places and its members are trying to infiltrate civilians and villages. IS has changed its method," he said.

In a sign of the lingering threat, Iraqi forces said they killed 10 "IS suicide bombers" in a tunnel near the city of Kirkuk on Saturday.

After launching a sweeping offensive in 2014, the extremist organisation formed a proto-state as large as Italy straddling Iraq and Syria that was home to millions of people.

But now the jihadists have been forced back into hiding.

"Security is assured in the main cities because we are there, but it will not be complete without full control of the border with Syria," Mohandis said.

On the Syrian side, the army and Kurdish fighters share control of the frontier.

In Syria, IS controls about eight percent of Deir Ezzor province and has a presence in Homs and Hama provinces as well as Yarmuk Palestinian camp near Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor.

- 'Not completely defeated' -

In Iraq, the jihadists are expected to return to earlier tactics, according to the coalition.

"Daesh has been militarily degraded, but (they) are not completely defeated," said coalition spokesman Ryan Dillon, using an Arabic acronym for IS, also known as ISIS.

"They still pose a threat to Iraq," he added.

"As ISIS continues to lose land, influence, funding streams and conventional capabilities, we expect them to return to their terrorist roots by conducting high-profile attacks on helpless civilians such as those we've already seen in Nasiriyah, Ramadi, and elsewhere over the past weeks."

On September 15, gunmen and suicide bombers killed 84 people, mostly Shiite Muslim pilgrims, in Nasiriyah in southern Iraq.

The coalition also regularly reports raids in the Taji area north of Baghdad, the Qayyarah region south of Mosul and in the vast western province of Anbar.

The jihadists can also hide in the inhospitable desert south of the Euphrates River, said Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi expert on IS.

"Fighting in the desert is very hard because there are valleys 12 metres (40 feet) deep and hundreds of kilometres (miles) long, and IS has dug hideouts impossible to detect by aircraft," he said.

"Every military unit that goes out there needs to be accompanied by an expert in cartography or it risks getting lost," he said.

The mopping-up operation has not started yet because a huge number of soldiers and Hashed fighters must be mobilised.

Among the areas to be combed are Wadi Hauran, the longest valley in Iraq stretching 350 kilometres from the Saudi border up to the Euphrates River.

IS has established positions, hideouts, weapons depots and fallback positions in this rugged terrain, where there are gorges up to 200 metres deep.

"IS will return to its origins... in the desert, where there are caves that can serve as a refuge," said Iraqi security expert Fadel Abu Raghif.

"This is where it began."

Two years after its creation in 2006, the jihadist organisation then known as the Islamic State of Iraq was partly driven from its fiefdoms by the US military backed by Iraqi fighters.

It regrouped in the desert and went back on the offensive in 2014.

"Despite the success of the Iraqi forces, these (desert) regions cannot be totally secure," said Abu Raghif.

TERROR WARS
Fewer than 3,000 IS fighters left in Iraq, Syria: coalition
 Baghdad (AFP) Dec 5, 2017
 There are fewer than 3,000 Islamic State group fighters clinging on in the remnants of its self-styled caliphate in Iraq and Syria, the US-led coalition battling the jihadists said Tuesday. IS is currently fighting for survival in the handful of sparsely populated pockets of territory it still holds, a far cry from the vast swathes of ground it captured in 2014. "Current estimates are th ... read more
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application

