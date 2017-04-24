Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CYBER WARS
Denmark says Russia hacked defence ministry emails
 by Staff Writers
 Stockholm (AFP) April 24, 2017


Denmark on Monday denounced Moscow's "aggressive" behaviour after a report accused Russian hackers of infiltrating the defence ministry's email accounts.

"This is part of a continuing war from the Russian side in this field, where we are seeing a very aggressive Russia," Defence Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen told Danish news agency Ritzau.

A report published Sunday by the Centre for Cyber Security accused a group of pro-Kremlin hackers of breaking into the emails of defence ministry employees in 2015 and 2016.

"The hacked emails don't contain military secrets, but it is of course serious," Frederiksen said.

The report identified the hacker group as APT28, also known as Pawn Storm, Sofacy and Fancy Bears, which has links to the Russian government and security services and has previously been named by the FBI and US Homeland Security as being behind "malicious cyber activity" against US government bodies.

The group is also believed to be behind other high-profile cyber attacks.

In Denmark, the Centre for Cyber Security said earlier this year that the threat against Danish authorities and companies remained "very high".

CYBER WARS
Baking Hack Resistance Directly into Hardware
 Washington DC (SPX) Apr 13, 2017
 Military and civilian technological systems, from fighter aircraft to networked household appliances, are becoming ever more dependent upon software systems inherently vulnerable to electronic intruders. To meet its mission of preventing technological surprise and increasing national security, DARPA has advanced a number of technologies to make software more secure. But what if hardware co ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
US, South Korea agree early deployment of THAAD: PM Hwang

 South Korean missile interceptor in final development

 BAE Systems to develop U.S. space, missile defense tech

 Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars
CYBER WARS
Raytheon receives $78 milllion contract for Sidewinder missiles

 MBDA Systems gets $689M in U.K. missile contracts

 Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order

 Saab gets RBS15 MK3 maintenance order from Polish navy
CYBER WARS
MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk

 Swiss prisons getting drone-detection capability

 Radar warning receiver flies for first time in Predator drone
CYBER WARS
World's Most Powerful Emulator of Radio-Signal Traffic Opens for Business

 Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline
CYBER WARS
Field trials underway for Russia's next-generation battle tank

 Australia receives new Hercules armored recovery vehicles

 Canadian army to modernize training simulation system

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army
CYBER WARS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
CYBER WARS
EU hopeful UK vote will smooth Brexit path

 Russia boosts military spending despite sanctions: study

 Russia flies multiple bomber missions near Alaska: Pentagon

 US warship in west Pacific for Japan navy drills
CYBER WARS
Nanotubes that build themselves

 Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy

 Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement