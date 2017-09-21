Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Dubai (AFP) Sept 25, 2017
Dubai has edged closer to its goal of launching a pioneering hover-taxi service, with the authorities announcing a successful "concept" flight was made on Monday without passengers.
Safety features for the two-seater air taxi include emergency parachutes and nine independent battery systems, according to Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA).
It said the prototype, supplied by Germany-based Volocopter, can fly for 30 minutes at a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour (62mph).
The RTA envisions that the hover-taxi will eventually be integrated into the city's existing public transport network, which includes a metro system, tramway and buses.
Passengers would be able to book their "autonomous air taxi" and track its arrival and route using an app.
Authorities anticipate five years of testing to put in place safety procedures and legislation governing the cutting-edge mode of transportation.
Home to Burj Khalifa, currently the world's tallest tower, Dubai is a leading tourist destination in the Gulf, attracting a record 14.9 million visitors last year.
Washington (UPI) Sep 21, 2017
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has received a $27 million modification to an existing contract for service support to the Grey Eagle unmanned aerial system program. The work will be conducted in Poway, Calif., and will run through March 17, 2019. The Grey Eagle is a derivative of the Predator drone designed for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike missions. ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement