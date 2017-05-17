Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017



Heron 1 unmanned aerial systems are to replace manned Sea Scan maritime patrol aircraft of the Israeli Air Force.

Israel Aerospace Industries, maker of the Heron 1, said the maritime Heron will feature maritime radar and an electro-optical payload suitable for maritime patrol and intelligence gathering missions.

The maritime model's electro-optical payload, the MOSP, will be made by IAI's TAMAM division, while the maritime surveillance radar will be made by ELTA.

"The Heron 1 has proved its capability to perform long-range, long-endurance maritime patrol mission.: said Shaul Shahar, IAI executive vice president and general manager of the Military Aircraft Group. "Thanks to its unique features and upgraded payloads, the Heron 1 provides a better solution for the maritime patrol mission than currently exists at the IAF."

