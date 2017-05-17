Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017


Heron 1 unmanned aerial systems are to replace manned Sea Scan maritime patrol aircraft of the Israeli Air Force.

Israel Aerospace Industries, maker of the Heron 1, said the maritime Heron will feature maritime radar and an electro-optical payload suitable for maritime patrol and intelligence gathering missions.

The maritime model's electro-optical payload, the MOSP, will be made by IAI's TAMAM division, while the maritime surveillance radar will be made by ELTA.

"The Heron 1 has proved its capability to perform long-range, long-endurance maritime patrol mission.: said Shaul Shahar, IAI executive vice president and general manager of the Military Aircraft Group. "Thanks to its unique features and upgraded payloads, the Heron 1 provides a better solution for the maritime patrol mission than currently exists at the IAF."

UK prison moves to stop drone deliveries of contraband
 London (AFP) May 16, 2017
 A British prison will install anti-drone technology to stop contraband being smuggled through the skies, the jail's governor told AFP on Tuesday. The Channel Island of Guernsey is installing an "invisible dome" above its prison to stop mobile phones, drugs and weapons being smuggled in, governor David Matthews said. "Many prison governors are struggling with the drones. The problem is yo ... read more
