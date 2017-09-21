Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Drones can almost see in the dark
 by Staff Writers
 Zurich, Switzerland (SPX) Sep 21, 2017


A drone with an eye-inspired camera.

To fly safely, drones need to know their precise position and orientation in space at all times. While commercial drones solve this problem using GPS, this only works outdoors, and is not very reliable, especially in urban environments.

Furthermore, the conventional cameras mounted on drones work only when there is a high amount of light available, and the drone's speed has to be limited otherwise the resulting image is motion-blurred and cannot be used by computer vision algorithms. To solve this problem, professional drones use sensors that are elaborate, expensive, and bulky, such as laser scanners.

A group of researchers from the University of Zurich and the Swiss research consortium NCCR Robotics has now developed an innovative alternative approach, enabling drones to fly in a wide range of conditions using an eye-inspired camera that can easily cope with high-speed motion. It can even see in the dark much more effectively than the conventional cameras currently used by all commercial drones.

"This research is the first of its kind in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics, and will soon enable drones to fly autonomously and faster than ever, including in low-light environments," says Prof. Davide Scaramuzza, Director of the Robotics and Perception Group at UZH. He and his team have already taught drones to use their onboard cameras to infer their position and orientation in space.

Camera captures light changes for each pixel
 Event cameras, which were invented at UZH together with ETH Zurich, do not need to capture full light on the entire bio-inspired retina in order to have a clear picture. Unlike their conventional counterparts, they only report changes in brightness for each pixel, ensuring perfectly sharp vi-sion even during fast motion or in low-light environments.

The UZH researchers have also de-signed new software able to efficiently process the output from such cameras, harnessing this to enable autonomous flight at higher speeds and in lower light than currently possible with com-mercial drones.

Drones equipped with an event camera and the software designed by the Swiss researchers could assist search and rescue teams in scenarios where conventional drones would be of no use - for example on missions at dusk or dawn or when there is too little light for normal cameras to work. They would also be able to fly faster in disaster areas, where time is critical in saving survivors.

Prototype ready for the future
 "There is still a lot of work to be done before these drones can be deployed in the real world since the event camera used for our research is an early prototype. We have yet to prove that our soft-ware also works reliably outdoors," says PhD Student Henri Rebecq.

And Professor Scaramuzza adds: "We think this is achievable, however, and our recent work has already demonstrated that combining a standard camera with an event-based camera improves the accuracy and reliability of the system."

Antoni Rosinol Vidal, Henri Rebecq, Timo Horstschaefer, Davide Scaramuzza. Hybrid, Frame and Event-based Visual Inertial Odometry for Robust, Autonomous Navigation of Quadrotors. IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters, September 19, 2017.

UAV NEWS
Study weighs risks of human-drone impacts
 Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017
 The risks of drone-human collisions vary widely, researchers at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University found in a new comprehensive survey. If drones are to take on more tasks, including package delivery, traffic management and more, the unmanned aircraft systems will have to fly over humans, raising the risk of drone-human collisions. But what do those risks actually entai ... read more
Related Links
 University of Zurich
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat

 Japan deploys missile defence to northern island: minister

 Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar

 S. Korea, US deploy missile defence amid China protest
UAV NEWS
Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Sales deals for TOW missiles, boats for Bahrain in works

 Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers
UAV NEWS
China touts military drone helicopter at exhibition

 Israel says shot down Iranian-made, Hezbollah-operated drone

 Study weighs risks of human-drone impacts

 X-37B Flies Again In First SpaceX Launch
UAV NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
UAV NEWS
Army ordering new shoulder-fired recoilless rifles

 Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers

 Marines use freeze-dried plasma to save foreign ally

 Mobile Camouflage System displayed at DSEI 17
UAV NEWS
L3 Technologies acquires Adaptive Methods Inc.

 Trump pushes hardware to allies -- and ups pressure on N.Korea

 United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion

 Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports
UAV NEWS
France's Macron at UN defends Iran, climate deals

 Israel gets first joint US military base

 Japan to fund Marine Corps facilities on Guam pending Okinawa move

 China jabs back at Trump's barb over South China Sea
UAV NEWS
New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement