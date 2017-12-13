Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
UAV NEWS
Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles
 by Staff Writers
 The Hague (AFP) Dec 13, 2017


Dutch police have clipped the wings of their airborne drone-fighting force of eagles, and fired their winged warriors deeming them too expensive and too unruly to be effective.

After a series of tests in 2015, the police last year announced they were putting into operation a flock of the birds of prey to take down drones believed to be posing a danger to the public, such as near airports.

But now the feathered force has been grounded, with police realising that demand for their services was not very high, and their upkeep was more expensive than first thought.

The birds had been purchased as chicks and trained by a specialist company Guard From Above, which advertises itself as "the first company in the world to use birds of prey to intercept hostile drones".

Videos of a Dutch police presentation of the birds taking to the air to take down drones by grabbing them with their claws and bringing them to the ground went viral last year.

But in practice, it was found the proud eagles did not always do what they had been trained to do, the Dutch broadcaster NOS said.

That raised concerns the birds of prey might not behave properly outside their training zones, the police said, quoted by Dutch media.

The feathered force had two public outings at events in Rotterdam and Brussels, but was never mobilised for real.

Police said they had also been obliged to get rid of their rat "detectives" used to sniff out illegal fireworks, human remains and contraband cigarettes.

It had not been possible to make these animals "operational," police said, adding both the rats and eagles had been rehoused in proper shelters.

UAV NEWS
China says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 7, 2017
 China lodged an official protest with India on Thursday after charging that an Indian drone had "invaded" its airspace before crashing, months after the two sides ended a tense border standoff. Beijing said the incident occurred "recently" at the border separating India's northeastern Sikkim state and China's Tibet region, but it did not say exactly where and when. India's army said the ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
US, S. Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill, irking China

 Japan to host joint missile tracking drill amid N. Korea threat

 Israel shoots down rocket fired from Gaza: army

 Japan plans long-range missiles amid N. Korea threat: minister
UAV NEWS
UN does not confirm Iran link to Yemen missiles: report

 Raytheon awarded modified contract for AIM-120 missiles

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space
UAV NEWS
Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system

 China says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed

 Falcon's attack strategy could inspire new drones: study

 'Go home' drone seeks to stop Japan overtime binge
UAV NEWS
Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised

 A better way for governments to acquire the latest in satellite technologies
UAV NEWS
U.S. Army to upgrade weapons on Abrams tanks

 Data-collecting device could make for better training of soldiers

 Public-private partnership to speed up military technology development

 General Dynamics tapped to destroy, dispose of rockets
UAV NEWS
Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest

 Raytheon forms new company in United Arab Emirates

 Israel Aerospace Industries opens Mexico office

 Naval Group, Fincantieri bid for Canadian ship contract
UAV NEWS
China marks 80th anniversary of Nanjing massacre

 Stoltenberg reappointed as NATO chief until 2020

 Erdogan says officials to meet to 'finalise' Russia defence deal

 Sri Lanka hands over debt-laden port to Chinese owner
UAV NEWS
New nanowires are just a few atoms thick

 Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement