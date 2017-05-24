Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TERROR WARS
Duterte threatens martial law for all of Philippines
 By Karl MALAKUNAS
 Manila (AFP) May 24, 2017


Martial law in southern Philippines: What we know
 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed martial law on the southern region of Mindanao to combat militants who have declared allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Here is what we know about his reasons and what happens next:

What happened to trigger martial law?

Duterte acted after security forces on Tuesday battled dozens of gunmen in Marawi, a city of about 200,000 people. One policeman and two soldiers died in the fighting, authorities said.

Tuesday's violence was the latest in a series of deadly clashes with militants who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group, and are based throughout Mindanao.

Duterte's declaration fulfilled an often-repeated promise to impose martial law to combat the IS-linked militants, whom he has said are a growing threat to national security.

But he has said repeatedly that martial law may be needed to solve many other problems, including illegal drugs.

Who are the militants?

Authorities said they were battling members of two of the best-known groups to have declared allegiance to IS, the Abu Sayyaf and Maute organisations.

The military said it was hunting Isnilon Hapilon, an Abu Sayyaf leader who has been named the Philippine head of IS. The US government is offering a $5-million bounty for his capture.

The Abu Sayyaf is infamous for kidnapping foreigners and killing them if ransoms are not paid. It is also blamed for the nation's worst terror attacks, including the 2004 bombing of a ferry in Manila Bay that claimed more than 100 lives.

Is martial law necessary?

Duterte has said repeatedly the growing influence of Islamic State was one of the nation's top security concerns, and martial law was necessary to stop it.

However Islamist militancy is not new to the southern Philippines, where a decades-long Muslim separatist insurgency claimed more than 120,000 lives.

Muslim rebels orchestrated a siege in the southern city of Zamboanga in 2013 that left more than 200 people dead, but the government of then-president Benigno Aquino did not declare martial law.

Aquino also said he had considered imposing martial law just before standing down last year in Sulu, island strongholds of the Abu Sayyaf in the far south of Mindanao.

But Aquino said he decided against it partly because military rule could spark resentment among local people.

What will happen under martial law?

Martial law allows the president to "call out the armed forces to prevent or suppress lawless violence, invasion or rebellion", according to the constitution.

Duterte said Wednesday he would be "harsh" and his version of martial law would include warrantless arrests and searches, along with curfews in some provinces.

Critics fear it will give security forces cover to carry out human rights abuses, citing the experience under dictator Ferdinand Marcos a generation ago.

During the nine years of martial law under Marcos, police and troops tortured, abducted and killed thousands of people who were critical of the dictatorship, according to rights groups and historians.

"Martial law of Mr Marcos was very good," Duterte said, adding military rule in Mindanao would be similar to that under the dictator.

What happens next?

The constitution limits martial law to 60 days unless congress agrees to extend it.

The post-Marcos constitution also imposed safeguards on martial law, including the requirement for congress to approve its imposition and extension. The Supreme Court can also rule on its legality.

But Duterte had previously said he was prepare to ignore the constitutional safeguards.

He said Wednesday martial law would remain until there was no more terrorist threat, and that he was prepared to expand it nationwide.

"I will not hesitate to do anything and everything to protect and preserve the Filipino nation," he said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened Wednesday to impose martial law nationwide to combat the rising threat of terrorism, after Islamist militants beheaded a policeman and took Catholic hostages while rampaging through a southern city.

Duterte declared martial law on Tuesday for the southern region of Mindanao -- which makes up roughly one third of the country and is home to 20 million people -- in an immediate response to the attacks by the gunmen, who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The roughly 100 militants roamed through Marawi city, killing five soldiers, taking a priest and an unspecified number of other people hostage from a church, setting fire to buildings and flying black IS flags, according to Duterte and his aides.

Duterte said they also beheaded a local police chief after capturing him at a road checkpoint they had set up, as he expressed outrage at what he called the growing threat from militants allied to IS in Mindanao.

"I will not hesitate to do anything and everything to protect and preserve the Filipino nation," the president said.

"I might declare martial law throughout the country to protect the people."

- Praise for a dictator -

Duterte, who has waged a controversial war on drugs that has claimed thousands of lives, warned martial law would be "harsh" and similar to military rule imposed by dictator Ferdinand Marcos a generation ago.

Marcos's two-decade rule ended in 1986 when millions of people took to the streets in a "People Power" revolution. Thousands of critics were jailed, tortured or killed during the dictatorship, according to historians and rights groups.

"Martial law of Mr Marcos was very good," Duterte said, as he railed against human rights campaigners and other critics of his drug war.

Duterte said his own version of martial law meant security forces could conduct searches and arrest people without warrants.

He also said there would be curfews for some provinces in Mindanao, and that martial law would remain until the terrorism threat had ended.

The fighting in Marawi erupted on Tuesday after security forces raided a house where they believed Isnilon Hapilon, a leader of the infamous Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom gang and Philippine head of IS, was hiding.

The United States regards Hapilon as one of the world's most dangerous terrorists, offering a bounty of $5 million for his capture.

The militants responded to the raid by burning buildings and conducting other diversionary tactics in Marawi, a mostly Muslim-populated city of 200,000 people, according to Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Five soldiers and 13 militants were killed, national military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo said on Wednesday night. However he said the bodies of only two militants had been recovered and the other reported deaths could not be independently verified.

The gunmen also raided a church in Marawi and took the local priest, Father Chito Suganob, plus an unspecified number of other people hostage, according to the head of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, Archbishop Socrates Villegas.

"They have threatened to kill the hostages if the government forces unleashed against them are not recalled," Villegas said in a statement.

- Thousands flee -

Thousands of residents fled Marawi, according to an AFP photographer at a military checkpoint near Iligan, the next biggest city about 40 kilometres (25 miles) away.

It was unclear on Wednesday night how many militants were still in the city or if they had escaped into nearby mountains and forests that they have long used as hideouts. There were no reports of major clashes on Wednesday.

The Abu Sayyaf, based on the most southerly islands of Mindanao, has kidnapped hundreds of Filipinos and foreigners since the early 1990s to extract ransoms.

Security analysts say Hapilon has been trying to unite Filipino militant groups behind IS. These include the Maute group, which is based near Marawi.

Separately, Muslim rebels have been waging a rebellion since the 1970s for an independent or autonomous homeland in Mindanao, with the conflict claiming more than 120,000 lives.

These main Muslim rebel groups are involved in peace talks with the government.

But the Abu Sayyaf, Maute and other hardline groups want to set up an Islamic caliphate in the south for IS, according to security analysts.

TERROR WARS
Duterte declares martial law in southern Philippines
 Manila (AFP) May 23, 2017
 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law Tuesday across the southern third of the country, after deadly clashes between security forces and Islamic State group-linked militants in a major city.
