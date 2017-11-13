Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SUPERPOWERS
EU takes step towards closer defence cooperation
 By Damon WAKE
 Brussels (AFP) Nov 13, 2017


The EU will move towards closer defence ties Monday with more than 20 states signing a landmark pact that aims to boost cooperation after Brexit and counteract Russian pressure.

Similar efforts to deepen military links have been frustrated for decades, partly by Britain's fierce opposition to anything that might lead to a European army.

But Brexit and Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 has once again brought the need for a strong European security stance back into focus.

The permanent structured cooperation on defence agreement (PESCO), seeks to tighten defence between EU members and improve coordination in the development of new military hardware.

The agreement is part of efforts led by Germany and France to reboot the European Union after Britain's decision to leave and follows the announcement in June of a 5.5-billion euro European Defence Fund.

The pact's backers say it will complement NATO, which will keep its primary role in defending Europe.

Spanish Defence Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal hailed PESCO last week as "possibly the EU's most ambitious current project".

- Defence spending boost -

The notice of intent to be signed by defence ministers in Brussels on Monday pledges that countries will provide "substantial support" in areas including personnel, equipment, training and infrastructure" for EU military missions.

It also commits countries to "regularly increasing defence budgets in real terms" as well as devoting 20 percent of defence spending to procurement and two percent on research and technology.

"We've never come close to this before," an EU official said.

"We have more than 20 member states ... not just signing paper -- undertaking commitments in terms of spending on defence and joint projects."

PESCO could lead to the creation of a European military hospital or logistics hub, but will first focus on projects to develop new military equipment such as tanks or drones with the aim of harmonising weapons systems and eliminating gaps in capabilities.

France, Germany, Spain and Italy are among the nations signing up.

Britain and Denmark -- which have long had opt-outs on EU defence matters -- will not, along with Ireland, which is still considering the issue.

Participation in PESCO is voluntary and those who choose to sit out now can join later -- subject to approval by the early adopters.

Countries that are not in the EU can also take part in specific missions -- opening the way to possible participation by nuclear power Britain after it leaves the bloc in 2019 -- though they will have no role in decision-making.

In March ministers approved plans to create an embryonic military headquarters to coordinate EU overseas security operations.

- French-German clash -

Countries that sign up to PESCO will be subject to an annual review to make sure they stick to their commitments -- and could be thrown out if they do not.

The pact has revealed strains between Paris and Berlin, with the French pushing for a smaller group of nations committed to ambitious projects including possible foreign interventions such as in Libya or Mali.

Germany pushed for as many members as possible undertaking more modest schemes. With more than 20 of the 28 current EU members signing up, Berlin's vision looks to have won the day.

But Frederic Mauro, a defence expert who advises the European Parliament, said he was "deeply sceptical" about the final form of the pact.

"The Germans say respect unity and proceed modestly at the start with a field hospital, joint officers' colleges, all these little projects -- they won't help the EU's independent capacity," Mauro told AFP. "It has no chance of working."

SUPERPOWERS
Who's great again? Trump faces 'king of China' Xi
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
 Xi Jinping and Donald Trump have one thing in common - they both want to make their nations great again. But while China's leader is on the rise, the US president arrives in Beijing laden down with heavy baggage. Xi will roll out the red carpet for Trump when his five-nation Asia tour takes him to China on Wednesday, bringing the leaders of the world's top-two economies together for the thi ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests

 Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon, Australia ink first deal for ground-based air defense system

 US accuses Iran of supplying missile to Yemen

 Raytheon receives $17M contract for missile targeting system

 Raytheon awarded $260M contract for Tomahawk missiles
SUPERPOWERS
NASA-Developed Drone Aircraft Offer One-of-a-Kind Capabilities

 Niger to let US forces arm drones in counter-terrorism fight

 Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A

 New RoboBee flies, dives, swims and explodes out the of water
SUPERPOWERS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
SUPERPOWERS
MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology

 US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
SUPERPOWERS
No decision on Trump, Putin meeting: Tillerson

 S. Korea to join three US aircraft carriers in drills

 France hikes defence spending, inches towards NATO goal

 US defence chief meets NATO to discuss IS, Afghanistan
SUPERPOWERS
Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 New, simplified technique makes light metallic nanofoam

 Researchers show how nanoscale patterning can decrease metal fatigue



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement