EU unveils plans to regulate drones by 2019



by Staff Writers



Brussels (AFP) June 16, 2017



Like the Mirach 100/5, it has sea-skimming ability in order to simulate incoming anti-ship missiles, and can swiftly transition to high G-force maneuvering. It has a single multi-fuel commercial engine as opposed to two in order to cut down on maintenance requirements.

Leonardo claims it can offer medium-to-high performance at much lower costs than similar competitors. The company says the drone is suitable for surface-to-air artillery and missile training from both ground and sea, and as a target for aircraft.

The target drone is a remotely piloted aerial system that is designed to mimic the flight paths and speed of different aircraft and missiles. It can simulate bath radar and infrared threats, allowing crews to train on it without actually shooting the drone down -- allowing it to also be reused.

The M-40 is based off of the Mirach 100/5 target drone that is already in service and has been widely exported.

The EU unveiled a blueprint to safely regulate drone traffic in Europe by 2019 in order to tap the growing commercial potential for unmanned aircraft technology.

The blueprint from the European Commission, the EU executive, covers allowing drones to operate in high density under the supervision of fleet operators.

"Drones mean innovation, new services for citizens, new business models and a huge potential for economic growth," EU Transport Minister Violeta Bulc said.

"We need the EU to be in the driving seat and have a safe drone services market up and running by 2019," she said in a statement.

"The EU needs to take a leading role worldwide in developing the right framework for this market to flourish, by unleashing the benefits for key economic sectors."

The idea is to build a system similar to that of Air Traffic Management for manned aviation, that would supply information to allow drones to fly safely and avoid obstacles or collisions.

The aim is to have the regulatory framework functioning by 2019, with basic services like registration and e-identification.

The European Commission said it hopes negotiations involving the European Parliament and 28 member states will be completed by the end of the year as a key part of the process.

Drones can be used to deliver services in urban areas, collect data for a wide range of industries, inspect infrastructure, and aid farming.

The Commission cited estimates that the drone services market could grow up to 127 billion euros in the next few years.

Current common European rules only cover drones weighing above 150 kilograms (330 pounds).

The demand for regulation is increasing with the rising use of drones and the risk of collisions.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which sets global standards for the aviation industry, counted 856 cases worldwide between January 2013 and August 2015 of a drone getting too close to a plane for comfort.

There have been no collisions to date, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) reported in February.

According to IATA, 65 countries currently have rules for the use of small drones.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is trying to establish a global framework for the future use of drones.

Among EU countries, France is a pioneer. Government decrees already regulate drone use and parliament has voted in a law coming into force next year that will punish users of drones flying over airports and other sensitive areas with fines or prison.

Paris, France (SPX) Jun 15, 2017





Elbit Systems will reveal at the 2017 Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, taking place this week, an innovative wide area persistent surveillance solution - SkEye WAPS. Visual Intelligence (VISINT) gathering was traditionally available in a designated video format. The user could see and record only the area the Electro Optic (EO) payload was viewing, while missing the surrounding area. Sk ... read more

Related Links

