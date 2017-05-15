Elbit introduces upgraded vehicle mortar system

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington DC (UPI) May 15, 2017
Israel's Elbit Systems is introducing this week the newest variant of its SPEAR MK2 mortar system for lightweight combat vehicles.
The system, with reduced recoil, will be showcased starting Wednesday at the International Land Warfare and Logistics Conference in Latrun, Israel.
"The Spear's latest version has a high recoil reduction capability, while not affecting the Cardom mortar system and the Spear's well known effectiveness," Elbit Systems said of the 120mm mortar. "The mortar system is easily installed on a variety of lightweight combat vehicles allowing agility and performance of tactical operations."
Elbit said the newest variant of the SPEAR has a wider area coverage, can be rapidly deployed and features both autonomous and manual activation.
