Elbit supplying mortar fire control units to U.S. Army



by Richard Tomkins



Haifa, Israel (UPI) Feb 16, 2017



disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Elbit Systems of America has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to supply field mortar fire control systems to the U.S. Army.

The five-year contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal has a maximum value of $102 million.

"Elbit Systems of America provides soldiers enhanced capabilities and fire power to perform combat missions," said Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems of America. "Our company is focused on providing advanced and proven capabilities that our nation's warfighters can trust to accomplish their mission and return home."

Elbit's mortar fire control systems for the U.S. Army consist of mortar fire control systems mounted, mortar fire control systems dismounted and a lightweight, handheld mortar ballistic computer.

Elbit Systems of America is a subsidiary of Israel's Elbit Systems Ltd.