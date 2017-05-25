Elbit supplying unidentified customer with missile defense system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) May 25, 2017



Israel's Elbit Systems Ltd has been awarded a contract to deliver Direct Infrared Counter-Measures to an unidentified international organization.

The contract, which will run for three years, has a value of $25 million, Elbit said.

"We are proud to have won this contract and to supply the customer with J-Music DIRCM, which include PAWS IR missile warning systems," Elad Aharonson, general manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR division, said in a press release.

"The contract follows several awards in the last two years, from global air forces and other customers, and testifies to Elbit Systems' technological and operational leadership in the self-protection systems market, answering the demand resulting from the constantly growing missile threats."

The Multi Spectral Infrared Countermeasures, or MUSIC systems is a family of directed infrared counter-measures solutions to protect aircraft against heat-seeking ground-to-air missiles. The system is meant for protection of large aircraft.

Additional contract details were not disclosed.

