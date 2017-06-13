Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
Electric Boat to handle parts for Virginia-class submarines
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 13, 2017


Electric Boat Corp. has received a $25 million modification to an existing contract for Long Lead Time Material, or LLTM, for the fiscal 2019 Virginia-class submarines SSN's 802 and 803.

The {link:contract grants LLTM "https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract-View/Article/1211091/",nw} for components of the submarines' steam and electric plants, the main propulsion system and ship service turbine generators, and various other mechanical, electrical, and hull components.

Work will mainly be performed in Coatesville, Pa., Spring Grove, Ill., and Windsor Locks, Conn, and other locations across the U.S. The project is expected to be completed by Jan. 2018. Fiscal 2017 Navy shipbuilding and conversion funds of $21 million will be allocated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The Virginia-class is a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine built for anti-sub and anti-surface operations. It is armed with torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles, and is capable of mine-laying operations. It can also deliver special forces teams as it has the ability to operate in shallow waters.

The Virginia-class is expected to be the primary attack submarine for the U.S. Navy for decades to come. Th estimated cost for each Virginia-class submarine is $2.6 billion.

