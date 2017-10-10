Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
CYBER WARS
Engility to help protect DOD technology networks
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Oct 10, 2017


The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted Engility Holdings to help safeguard acquisition programs and technologies from foreign exploitation.

Engility Holdings said the contract to support the Pentagon's Damage Assessment Management Office and Joint Acquisition Protection and Exploitation Cell is worth $28 million. It is for one base year and has four option years.

"Protecting our weapons systems from foreign hackers is critical to preserving our national security," said Lynn Dugle, Engility chief executive officer. "We value this opportunity to partner with the DOD to enhance the safety of the warfighter, improve the resilience of our defense systems, and deter, deny and disrupt all cyberattacks."

Under the award, Engility will work with departments and agencies from the counter-intelligence, intelligence and law enforcement communities. It will assess any existing information exploitation in U.S. defense systems, address vulnerabilities and mitigate future attacks.

The program, Engility said, will help protect the government throughout the manufacturing supply chain.

US reviewing better tech identifiers after hacks: Trump aide
 Washington (AFP) Oct 3, 2017
 US officials are studying ways to end the use of social security numbers for identification following a series of data breaches compromising the data for millions of Americans, a Trump administration official said Tuesday. Rob Joyce, the White House cybersecurity coordinator, told a forum at the Washington Post that officials were studying ways to use "modern cryptographic identifiers" to re ... read more
