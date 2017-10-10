Engility to help protect DOD technology networks



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Oct 10, 2017



The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted Engility Holdings to help safeguard acquisition programs and technologies from foreign exploitation.

Engility Holdings said the contract to support the Pentagon's Damage Assessment Management Office and Joint Acquisition Protection and Exploitation Cell is worth $28 million. It is for one base year and has four option years.

"Protecting our weapons systems from foreign hackers is critical to preserving our national security," said Lynn Dugle, Engility chief executive officer. "We value this opportunity to partner with the DOD to enhance the safety of the warfighter, improve the resilience of our defense systems, and deter, deny and disrupt all cyberattacks."

Under the award, Engility will work with departments and agencies from the counter-intelligence, intelligence and law enforcement communities. It will assess any existing information exploitation in U.S. defense systems, address vulnerabilities and mitigate future attacks.

The program, Engility said, will help protect the government throughout the manufacturing supply chain.

