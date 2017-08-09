Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 9, 2017
The U.S. Army recently awarded Envistacom with a contract to provide communications and operations support to forces deployed in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The support contract, issued by the U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground, is for the U.S. Army's 2nd Theater Signal Brigade and 102nd Strategic Signal Battalion and the Enterprise Satellite Communications Gateway Facility located at Landstuhl, Germany.
The Atlanta-based company said in a news release Wednesday the contract is worth $10 million over five years.
Under the contract, Envistacom will provide services to support satellite communications systems, such as standardized tactical entry point, teleport and regional hub node and other data link processes important for training and operational missions of the deployed troops.
"Envistacom is dedicated to equipping warfighters with mission-critical technology necessary to counter existing and emerging threats, and we are honored with the opportunity to expand our close partnership with the U.S. Army," Alan Carson, Envistacom's vice president, said in the release.
"We respond quickly to support our customers, and I am confident that we have the right team of skilled and experienced experts to support critical activities provided by the ESG-Landstuhl."
Envistacom did not disclose other contract details.
Washington (UPI) Aug 8, 2017
E-8C Joint Stars aircraft of the U.S. Air Force are to receive a radio terminal upgrade from Northrop Grumman, the company announced on Tuesday. The upgrade involves replacing the surveillance aircraft's current radio terminals with Air Force Tactical Receive System-Ruggedized, or AFTRS-R, terminals. The new AFTRS-R provides data feeds from airborne and overhead electronics intel ... read more
Related Links
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement