Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 9, 2017



The U.S. Army recently awarded Envistacom with a contract to provide communications and operations support to forces deployed in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The support contract, issued by the U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground, is for the U.S. Army's 2nd Theater Signal Brigade and 102nd Strategic Signal Battalion and the Enterprise Satellite Communications Gateway Facility located at Landstuhl, Germany.

The Atlanta-based company said in a news release Wednesday the contract is worth $10 million over five years.

Under the contract, Envistacom will provide services to support satellite communications systems, such as standardized tactical entry point, teleport and regional hub node and other data link processes important for training and operational missions of the deployed troops.

"Envistacom is dedicated to equipping warfighters with mission-critical technology necessary to counter existing and emerging threats, and we are honored with the opportunity to expand our close partnership with the U.S. Army," Alan Carson, Envistacom's vice president, said in the release.

"We respond quickly to support our customers, and I am confident that we have the right team of skilled and experienced experts to support critical activities provided by the ESG-Landstuhl."

Envistacom did not disclose other contract details.

