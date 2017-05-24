Erdogan says EU must decide on Turkey membership

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Ankara (AFP) May 24, 2017
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said ahead of crunch talks with the EU's leadership it was up to Brussels to decide if it wanted Turkey as a member of the bloc.
Speaking to reporters before leaving Ankara airport for the trip to Brussels which will also see him attend a NATO summit, Erdogan said Turkey was not prepared to behave like a "beggar" to gain membership.
Tensions between Ankara and Brussels spiralled in the run-up to the April 16 referendum on expanding Erdogan's powers, raising questions about the future of the Turkish membership bid.
Erdogan will on Thursday meet EU president Donald Tusk and commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in what has been billed as a major chance to salvage the over half-century membership bid.
"The EU has no right to see Turkey as a beggar. We are going to tell them this. What are you still waiting for after 54 years?" he said, repeating Ankara's frustration with the length of the membership process.
"I know that they are waiting for us to withdraw (the membership bid). But we say it's for you to decide. And if you decide we won't complicate your job," he added.
In the run-up to the referendum -- which he narrowly won -- Erdogan had mooted reimposing the death penalty in Turkey, a move that would automatically end its EU bid.
But in a keynote speech on Sunday to his ruling party, Erdogan made no mention of the death penalty and reaffirmed Ankara's ambition to join the EU.
Most EU states -- led by Germany -- oppose freezing accession talks with Turkey but Austria has strongly backed halting the membership process.
This prompted Turkey to veto all NATO cooperation with neutral Austria, although the crisis was partially resolved with a deal on Tuesday.
"To keep it short, if you block, you get blocked (in return). It's really that simple," said Erdogan.
Meanwhile NATO ally Germany has warned it could relocate military personnel stationed at the Incirlik airbase close to Syria to another location, likely Jordan, due to the tensions.
But Erdogan said Berlin had given no indication that it was pulling out its forces. "Whether this happens or not is not actually important. If they go then we will wave them goodbye," he said.
Erdogan said the Manchester attack had underlined that global cooperation was needed in the fight against terror which was "not the problem of a single country".
"It is essential that the NATO allies show full solidarity and cooperation," he said.
Podgorica, Montenegro (AFP) May 24, 2017
Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic did not mince his words when Russia last month announced a ban on imports from the Balkan country's biggest winemaker. "It is clear that the decision is in the context of (Montenegro's) NATO membership," he said, pointing out that Russian citizens had "lost an opportunity to consume the best wines". On May 25, Markovic will sit on the leaders' t ... read more
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement