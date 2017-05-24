Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Erdogan says EU must decide on Turkey membership
 by Staff Writers
 Ankara (AFP) May 24, 2017


Merkel-Erdogan meet likely at NATO summit: Germany
Berlin (AFP) May 24, 2017 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit Thursday in Brussels, her spokesman said.

"It is quite likely that a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan will take place on the sidelines of the summit," Steffen Seibert told a news conference Wednesday, adding that this was "the plan" but still subject to bilateral discussions.

If a meeting were confirmed, "there are of course a lot of topical issues that the chancellor would like to address", in particular "the right of German parliamentarians to visit our soldiers", Seibert said.

Ankara last week banned German MPs from visiting the Turkish base of Incirlik, where German soldiers are deployed as part of the international coalition against the jihadist Islamic State group in Syria.

The relationship with Turkey is one of Germany's most important outside Europe, in part due to its three-million-strong ethnic Turkish population, the legacy of a massive "guest worker" programme in the 1960s and 1970s.

But ties between the NATO allies have been badly strained especially since a failed coup in Turkey last year, and have worsened over multiple issues including a referendum campaign to expand Erdogan's powers.

Relations plunged further after Turkey imprisoned Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist with Die Welt, on terror charges earlier this year.

Ankara was angered after Germany granted political asylum to some Turkish military officers accused of involvement in the attempted putsch.

Germany has stationed 250 military personnel flying Tornado surveillance missions over Syria and refuelling flights for partner nations at the Incirlik base.

Amid the heightened tensions, a German parliamentary delegation has called off another planned Turkey trip, saying Wednesday that Ankara had made clear they were not welcome.

A foreign ministry spokesman said Wednesday that Berlin "regrets and laments" the fact the trip wouldn't go ahead, calling it "another missed opportunity" for dialogue.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said ahead of crunch talks with the EU's leadership it was up to Brussels to decide if it wanted Turkey as a member of the bloc.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Ankara airport for the trip to Brussels which will also see him attend a NATO summit, Erdogan said Turkey was not prepared to behave like a "beggar" to gain membership.

Tensions between Ankara and Brussels spiralled in the run-up to the April 16 referendum on expanding Erdogan's powers, raising questions about the future of the Turkish membership bid.

Erdogan will on Thursday meet EU president Donald Tusk and commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in what has been billed as a major chance to salvage the over half-century membership bid.

"The EU has no right to see Turkey as a beggar. We are going to tell them this. What are you still waiting for after 54 years?" he said, repeating Ankara's frustration with the length of the membership process.

"I know that they are waiting for us to withdraw (the membership bid). But we say it's for you to decide. And if you decide we won't complicate your job," he added.

In the run-up to the referendum -- which he narrowly won -- Erdogan had mooted reimposing the death penalty in Turkey, a move that would automatically end its EU bid.

But in a keynote speech on Sunday to his ruling party, Erdogan made no mention of the death penalty and reaffirmed Ankara's ambition to join the EU.

Most EU states -- led by Germany -- oppose freezing accession talks with Turkey but Austria has strongly backed halting the membership process.

This prompted Turkey to veto all NATO cooperation with neutral Austria, although the crisis was partially resolved with a deal on Tuesday.

"To keep it short, if you block, you get blocked (in return). It's really that simple," said Erdogan.

Meanwhile NATO ally Germany has warned it could relocate military personnel stationed at the Incirlik airbase close to Syria to another location, likely Jordan, due to the tensions.

But Erdogan said Berlin had given no indication that it was pulling out its forces. "Whether this happens or not is not actually important. If they go then we will wave them goodbye," he said.

Erdogan said the Manchester attack had underlined that global cooperation was needed in the fight against terror which was "not the problem of a single country".

"It is essential that the NATO allies show full solidarity and cooperation," he said.

SUPERPOWERS
Montenegro readies to join NATO in setback for Russia
 Podgorica, Montenegro (AFP) May 24, 2017
 Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic did not mince his words when Russia last month announced a ban on imports from the Balkan country's biggest winemaker. "It is clear that the decision is in the context of (Montenegro's) NATO membership," he said, pointing out that Russian citizens had "lost an opportunity to consume the best wines". On May 25, Markovic will sit on the leaders' t ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital

 Lockheed Martin receives new THAAD contract

 Lockheed Martin contract for AEGIS system development

 Lockheed Martin receives Patriot missile contract for Qatar
SUPERPOWERS
Successful test for Lockheed's modernized TACMs

 Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces

 IAI supplying missile systems to India

 Israeli missile ship receives new radar
SUPERPOWERS
Northrop Grumman awarded contract for MQ-4C drone maintenance

 Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft

 General Atomics receives MQ-9 contract

 UK prison moves to stop drone deliveries of contraband
SUPERPOWERS
Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
SUPERPOWERS
Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract

 First Piranhas delivered to Danish military

 Australia receives new military trucks

 Development of Textron's Fury glide munition completed
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company

 Boeing expands business ties with Saudis

 Lockheed Martin secures $28 billion in Saudi contracts

 US, Saudi agree arms deals worth almost $110 billion: White House
SUPERPOWERS
Erdogan says EU must decide on Turkey membership

 Trump meets wary NATO and EU in 'hellhole' Brussels

 Trump promises peace push after 'fantastic' pope meet

 US Navy ship sails near South China Sea reef claimed by Beijing: US official
SUPERPOWERS
Nanotechnology Flight Test: Material Impact on the Future

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials

 Molecular Lego for nanoelectronics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement