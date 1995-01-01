Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















THE STANS
Erdogan threatens Iraqi Kurds with border closure, oil block
 By Stuart Williams with Raziye Akkoc in Ankara
 Istanbul (AFP) Sept 25, 2017


Turkey removes 3 Kurdish channels from main satellite operator: report
Ankara (AFP) Sept 25, 2017 - Turkish authorities on Monday ordered the removal of three Iraqi Kurdistan-based TV channels from Turkey's main satellite operator, on the same day as a controversial independence vote in the autonomous region, local media reported.

Broadcasting watchdog RTUK ruled that Rudaw -- a channel considered close to Iraqi Kurd leader Massud Barzani -- Kurdistan 24 and Waar TV, should be removed from Turksat, Dogan news agency reported.

Barzani has attracted the wrath of Ankara as well as Baghdad and Iran with the move to hold Monday's non-binding vote on independence for the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

RTUK's decision was made in an extraordinary meeting on Monday because the channels are "not based in Turkey and do not have a broadcasting licence", the agency said.

According to Dogan, the decision was carried by RTUK members from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and opposition far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Neither the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) nor pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) members attended the meeting because they were "out of town", the agency added.

The HDP decried the "utterly political decision that is not legal" in a statement on its website, accusing RTUK of being pressured by the government.

"This is a blow against the public's right to news," the HDP's deputy leader Saruhan Oluc said.

Despite calls for postponement from the international community, Iraqi Kurds voted on Monday in defiance of threats from Baghdad, Ankara and Tehran.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara would close its border with Iraq's Kurdistan region over an independence referendum and threatened the Iraqi Kurds with blocking their key oil exports.

Despite enjoying strong ties with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Turkey fears Monday's vote could stoke separatist aspirations among its own Kurdish minority. Erdogan also hinted the Turkish military were ready to act if needed.

"Entrance-exit will be closed" at the Habur border crossing, Turkey's sole land border crossing with Iraq, Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.

He said there were currently crossings allowed to the Iraqi side only but travel would be closed in both directions this week.

He added: "After this let's see through which channels they will send their oil through... and who they will sell to. The valve is with us. It's finished the moment we close it."

Iraqi Kurdish oil is exported through Turkey and its southern Ceyhan port, a key economic lifeline for the region.

Erdogan said "irrespective of the result, we see this (referendum) as null and void and say it is illegitimate".

- 'All options on table' -

Erdogan said Turkey was ready to take "all the steps" needed "on political, economic, trade and security fronts" and appeared not to rule out military action.

Last week the Turkish armed forces began a military drill in the region around the border town of Silopi close to Habur.

The army said that a third phase of the exercises would begin on Tuesday with units of the Iraqi army, who have already arrived in Turkey, joining in. It gave no further detail on numbers.

"The armed forces did not take necessary steps in Silopi for no reason. There is no compromise," Erdogan promised.

He also warned the KRG of a cross-border operation by the Turkish army similar to that taken in northern Syria last year against the Islamic State group and Kurdish militants.

Dubbed Euphrates Shield, Ankara supported Syrian opposition fighters in northern Syria clear territory from IS and stop Syrian Kurdish militia from joining up their northern cantons. The operation -- begun in August -- was completed in March.

Turkey views the Kurdish YPG fighters and Syria's Kurdish PYD party as "terror groups" linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged a separatist insurgency inside Turkey since 1984 and has its rear bases in northern Iraq.

"The northern Iraqi administration must take a step backwards. We will absolutely not allow a federal state. In the same way, we will not allow a terror state formed in Syria," said Erdogan.

Recalling the lighting offensive that kicked off Euphrates Shield, he added: "As I said, we can come unexpectedly in the night."

"We did this with Euphrates Shield. All the options are on the table right now," Erdogan said, adding: "In Iraq, when necessary, we will not shy away from taking these types of steps."

- 'Protect the Turkmen' -

Voting also took place in the city of Kirkuk -- shared with Arabs and Turkmen -- where control is disputed between the Kurds and the federal government in Baghdad.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu later warned any intervention against "our Turkmen brothers" would lead to an immediate military operation by Ankara.

"It is our most natural duty to protect the rights of the Turkmen," he said quoted by state-run news agency Anadolu.

The Turkish parliament on Saturday had approved overwhelmingly a one-year extension of a mandate to use troops abroad in Syria and Iraq.

But Premier Binali Yildirim said: "Our citizens should not worry, we are not going into a war. They (Turkish measures) are pinpoint operations."

In another related move, Turkey's broadcasting watchdog RTUK ordered the removal of three Iraqi Kurdistan-based TV channels from Turkey's main satellite operator Turksat.

They included Rudaw, a channel considered close to Iraqi Kurd leader Massud Barzani.

THE STANS
India cross-border firing kills six Pakistani civilians: military
 Islamabad (AFP) Sept 22, 2017
 The Pakistani military Friday said six people have been killed and over two dozen wounded in firing by Indian troops, in the latest cross-border violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours. The incident occurred within the last 24 hours near the frontier dividing Indian-held Kashmir from Pakistan's Punjab province, known as the working boundary, Pakistani officials said. "Indian bruta ... read more
Related Links
 News From Across The Stans
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE STANS
Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 PAC-3 anti-ballistic missile launcher downs target via remote control

 Israeli Air Force stands up second Iron Dome battalion

 'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat
THE STANS
Iran tests new medium-range missile, defying US warnings

 Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain
THE STANS
US Air Force Academy to Use VBS3 and VBS Fires for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training

 Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems

 General Atomics wins $27 million contract for Grey Eagle drone support

 Drones can almost see in the dark
THE STANS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
THE STANS
UK testing Ajax vehicles;supplies US Army buys Orbital ATK artillery guidance kits

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition

 DARPA Rolls Out Electronics Resurgence Initiative

 Oshkosh receives $466.8M contract for armored tactical trucks
THE STANS
Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal

 L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation

 US Senate passes $700 bn defense spending bill
THE STANS
General's 'intervention' comment raises eyebrows in Brazil

 Turkey hosts NATO naval exercises amid tensions

 Facebook to give Russian ads to Congress, boost transparency

 Slovakia plans to meet NATO defence budget target by 2024
THE STANS
A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement