European consortium offers Canada a deal on warships
 by Staff Writers
 Ottawa (AFP) Dec 1, 2017


Atlas Elektronic upgrades Finnish minelayer ships
Washington (UPI) Nov 30, 2017 - Atlas Elektronik in Finland has announced completion of mid-life upgrades for Pansio-class inshore minelayers of the Finnish Defense Forces.

The third of three upgraded ships was delivered this week to the Finnish Defense Forces Logistics Command under a 2015 contract, the company said on Wednesday.

"All ships were delivered on schedule and all the customer requirements were fulfilled," Jaakko Savisaari, chief executive officer of Atlas Elektronik Finland, said in a press release. "The success of this project has been achieved by the professionalism and expertise, the good cooperation, trust and transparency of the whole team."

"We, the shipyard, our sub-suppliers, the Logistics Command and the end-users, the Navy, have all shared the same objective."

Under the mid-life upgrade program all ship systems were replaced on the ships, which first entered service in the early 1990s. The minelaying and maritime transport capacity of the ships was maintained and support ship functions were developed in the upgrade to keep the vessels in operation until the 2030s, Atlas Elektronik said.

Atlas Elektronik Finland is part of the Atlas Elektronik Group, which is part of the Thyssenkrupp network.

A consortium of French and Italian shipbuilders, backed by their respective governments, on Friday offered to build 15 warships for Canada, reportedly at half the price it has budgeted to renew its naval fleet.

Naval Group and Fincatieri proposed building the new ships based on their Fremm frigate design, which is already in use by both the French and Italian navies.

"Should the offer be accepted, the future frigates would be built in Canada at Irving Shipbuilding (in Halifax) in a very short time," the two companies said in a joint statement.

The consortium also pledged to add Canadian suppliers to their global supply chains, as both Australia and the United States evaluate the ship design to outfit their respective navies with modern frigates.

According to the daily National Post, the consortium has guaranteed the cost of building the ships for Canada at no more than Can$30 billion (US$24 billion).

After repeated delays and rising costs, Canada settled on a budget of Can$60 billion (US$48 billion) for the ships, while construction is scheduled to begin in the early 2020s.

The National Post said Canadian officials favor Lockheed Martin and the British firm BAE's proposal to build Type 26 frigates that BAE is making for the Royal Navy.

But the government, it added, would be hard pressed to ignore the huge savings offered by the Naval Group-Fincatieri bid.

amc/jm

NAVAL GROUP

Fincantieri

STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING

Huntington Ingalls launches 8th National Security Cutter for Coast Guard
 Washington (UPI) Nov 22, 2017
 Huntington Ingalls Industries launched its eighth National Security Cutter vessel, Midgett, for the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday. Midgett, a Legend-class cutter, launched off a dock in Pascagoula, Mass., Wednesday morning and will be christened during a ceremony Dec. 9. "As the National Security Cutter program continues to mature, we are providing our Coast Guard customer the be ... read more
