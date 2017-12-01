European consortium offers Canada a deal on warships

Washington (UPI) Nov 30, 2017 - Atlas Elektronik in Finland has announced completion of mid-life upgrades for Pansio-class inshore minelayers of the Finnish Defense Forces.

The third of three upgraded ships was delivered this week to the Finnish Defense Forces Logistics Command under a 2015 contract, the company said on Wednesday.

"All ships were delivered on schedule and all the customer requirements were fulfilled," Jaakko Savisaari, chief executive officer of Atlas Elektronik Finland, said in a press release. "The success of this project has been achieved by the professionalism and expertise, the good cooperation, trust and transparency of the whole team."

"We, the shipyard, our sub-suppliers, the Logistics Command and the end-users, the Navy, have all shared the same objective."

Under the mid-life upgrade program all ship systems were replaced on the ships, which first entered service in the early 1990s. The minelaying and maritime transport capacity of the ships was maintained and support ship functions were developed in the upgrade to keep the vessels in operation until the 2030s, Atlas Elektronik said.

Atlas Elektronik Finland is part of the Atlas Elektronik Group, which is part of the Thyssenkrupp network.