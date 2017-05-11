European country orders Harris tactical radios



by Richard Tomkins



Washington DC (UPI) May 11, 2017



An undisclosed European country has ordered tactical radio systems for its communications readiness program from Harris Corporation.

The contracts, received in the company's third 2017 quarter, carry a combined value of $90 million, the company said.

"Harris is committed to supporting this nation's readiness effort with solutions that deliver expanded and reliable communications for the modern battlefield," said Chris Young, president of Harris Communication Systems.

Included in the contracts are Falcon II AN/PRC-150C radios that provide beyond line-of-sight communications and communications in a satellite-denied environment. Also included are Falcon III AN/PRC-152A systems for wideband voice and data communications.

"The combination of the two radio systems will increase readiness and allow for full interoperability with U.S., NATO and coalition forces," Harris said.

Information on the exact number of radio systems ordered and their delivery schedule were not disclosed.

