European country orders Harris tactical radios

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington DC (UPI) May 11, 2017
An undisclosed European country has ordered tactical radio systems for its communications readiness program from Harris Corporation.
The contracts, received in the company's third 2017 quarter, carry a combined value of $90 million, the company said.
"Harris is committed to supporting this nation's readiness effort with solutions that deliver expanded and reliable communications for the modern battlefield," said Chris Young, president of Harris Communication Systems.
Included in the contracts are Falcon II AN/PRC-150C radios that provide beyond line-of-sight communications and communications in a satellite-denied environment. Also included are Falcon III AN/PRC-152A systems for wideband voice and data communications.
"The combination of the two radio systems will increase readiness and allow for full interoperability with U.S., NATO and coalition forces," Harris said.
Information on the exact number of radio systems ordered and their delivery schedule were not disclosed.
Washington DC (UPI) May 8, 2017
Israel's Ministry of Defense has contracted with Elbit Systems Ltd to provide its satellite-on-the-move systems for land vehicles, the company announced Monday. The contract is for two years, Elbit said, and put the number of systems to be supplied in the "dozens." The value of the deal was not announced "The SOTM contract is an important milestone in our military communication a ... read more
Related Links
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement