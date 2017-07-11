Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
Explotrain develops drone-simulated IED training system
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017


A functional drone, together with a simulated IED device, has been developed by Explotrain LLC, a Florida-based small business for the training of troops.

ExploDrone features a reusable drone carrying lightweight pneumatic-based Explosive Blast Simulators used in the Kamikaze-like crash of the drone into a target area.

The system also uses smaller drones that carry simulations of re-purposed military and improvised munitions that are dropped onto targets. The dropped, simulated munitions are interfaced with Explosive Blast Simulators prepositioned in the target area to create realistic blast effects.

Both methods of attack have been used recently by Islamist troops in Syria and Iraq, Explotrain said.

Explotrain said in a press release that the system was developed in conjunction with the military and law enforcement. It is for use in live training, testing and evaluation. The realistic effects produced are necessary to providing psychologically effective training to ground troops, it said.

New Reaper drone variant performs first combat mission
 Washington (UPI) Jun 30, 2017
 The U.S. Air Force reported Thursday that its new Block 5 variant of the MQ-9 Reaper drone has performed its first combat mission against Islamist terrorists. The recent 16-hour sortie, flown June 23 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, involved the unmanned aerial vehicle dropping a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions bomb and firing two AGM-114 Hellfire missiles in support of gr ... read more
