Explotrain develops drone-simulated IED training system

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017
A functional drone, together with a simulated IED device, has been developed by Explotrain LLC, a Florida-based small business for the training of troops.
ExploDrone features a reusable drone carrying lightweight pneumatic-based Explosive Blast Simulators used in the Kamikaze-like crash of the drone into a target area.
The system also uses smaller drones that carry simulations of re-purposed military and improvised munitions that are dropped onto targets. The dropped, simulated munitions are interfaced with Explosive Blast Simulators prepositioned in the target area to create realistic blast effects.
Both methods of attack have been used recently by Islamist troops in Syria and Iraq, Explotrain said.
Explotrain said in a press release that the system was developed in conjunction with the military and law enforcement. It is for use in live training, testing and evaluation. The realistic effects produced are necessary to providing psychologically effective training to ground troops, it said.
Washington (UPI) Jun 30, 2017
The U.S. Air Force reported Thursday that its new Block 5 variant of the MQ-9 Reaper drone has performed its first combat mission against Islamist terrorists. The recent 16-hour sortie, flown June 23 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, involved the unmanned aerial vehicle dropping a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions bomb and firing two AGM-114 Hellfire missiles in support of gr ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement