Explotrain develops drone-simulated IED training system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017



A functional drone, together with a simulated IED device, has been developed by Explotrain LLC, a Florida-based small business for the training of troops.

ExploDrone features a reusable drone carrying lightweight pneumatic-based Explosive Blast Simulators used in the Kamikaze-like crash of the drone into a target area.

The system also uses smaller drones that carry simulations of re-purposed military and improvised munitions that are dropped onto targets. The dropped, simulated munitions are interfaced with Explosive Blast Simulators prepositioned in the target area to create realistic blast effects.

Both methods of attack have been used recently by Islamist troops in Syria and Iraq, Explotrain said.

Explotrain said in a press release that the system was developed in conjunction with the military and law enforcement. It is for use in live training, testing and evaluation. The realistic effects produced are necessary to providing psychologically effective training to ground troops, it said.

