FNSS building amphibious assault vehicles for Turkish Navy



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 23, 2017



Turkey's FNSS reports it is to produce armored amphibious assault vehicles for the Turkish Naval Forces Command under a new government contract.

A total of 27 vehicles -- 23 personnel carriers, two command-and-control vehicles and two recovery vehicles – will be produced and will be based on an indigenous development model, FNSS said.

The vehicles are to carry troops from a landing helicopter dock ship to shore and then participate in land operations.

The value of the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries, or SMM, contract was not disclosed.

"Following the Anti-Tank Vehicles Project, the... contract is the second contract we have signed with SSM in the past year," K. Nail Kurt, general manager and chief executive officer of FNSS, said in a press release.

"In addition to successfully maintaining our status as the largest and most important local supplier to the Turkish Land Forces Command in terms of the variety of vehicles and the duration of service, we now deservedly take pride in having become a vehicle supplier for the Turkish Naval Forces Command as well," Kurt added.

