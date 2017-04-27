Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CYBER WARS
Facebook steps up fight on state-led propaganda
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) April 27, 2017


Facebook said Thursday it is stepping up its security to counter efforts by governments and others to spread misinformation or manipulate discussions for political reasons.

The new effort expands Facebook's security efforts beyond "abusive" actions such as hacking and financial scams to "more subtle and insidious forms of misuse, including attempts to manipulate civic discourse and deceive people," according to a white paper released by the world's leading social network.

The initiative is part of Facebook's efforts to counter "fake news" but goes beyond that to tackle efforts by governments and non-state entities to use the social network to manipulate public opinion.

With the new effort, Facebook will be using its security team to take aim at so-called "information operations" that aim "to distort domestic or foreign political sentiment," the document said.

Facebook said it will focus on three areas in this drive: "targeted data collection" by governments to locate and counter dissidents; "content creation" or fake news spread via the social network; and "false amplification," or using artificial means or automated "bots" to promote or denigrate a group or cause.

Facebook, which came under criticism for its role in the spread of misinformation during the 2016 US presidential campaign, has argued the platform did not play a major role in influencing voters.

But in Thursday's white paper, Facebook said it "responded to several situations that we assessed to fit the pattern of information operations."

"We have no evidence of any Facebook accounts being compromised as part of this activity, but, nonetheless, we detected and monitored these efforts in order to protect the authentic connections that define our platform," the report said.

Facebook said it "is not in a position to make definitive attribution to the actors sponsoring this activity" but added that its data "does not contradict" the conclusions of US intelligence in January that Russia sought to influence the election outcome.

Separately, Facebook released its global transparence report showing government requests for account data increased by nine percent in the second half of 2016 from 59,229 to 64,279 requests.

About half of the data requests from law enforcement in the US contained a "non-disclosure order" that prohibited Facebook from notifying the user, it said.

rl/jm

Facebook

CYBER WARS
Rockwell Collins gets contract for improved cyber security
 Washington (UPI) Apr 25, 2017
 Rockwell Collins has been contracted by the U.S. military to use mathematics-based development methods to secure platforms against cyber attack. The Mathematics-based techniques were developed by Rockwell Collins and its partners in the High Assurance Cyber Military Systems, or HACMS, program of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA. The DARPA program's goa ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

 Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad

 Israeli missile shoots down 'target' over Golan: army

 US missile system in S.Korea operational soon: US admiral
CYBER WARS
Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy

 Raytheon receives $78 milllion contract for Sidewinder missiles

 MBDA Systems gets $689M in U.K. missile contracts

 Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order
CYBER WARS
Dutch production facility opens for Predator B landing gear

 Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk
CYBER WARS
Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear

 U.S. Marine Corps tests WiFi system at its air stations

 World's Most Powerful Emulator of Radio-Signal Traffic Opens for Business

 Thales supplying Denmark with communications system
CYBER WARS
Canadian army to modernize training simulation system

 Field trials underway for Russia's next-generation battle tank

 Australia receives new Hercules armored recovery vehicles

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army
CYBER WARS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
CYBER WARS
China more interested in Macron's marriage than his politics

 Philippines' Duterte says helpless against China

 EU defence cooperation speeding up: Mogherini

 China convicts US woman held for 'spying'
CYBER WARS
Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves

 Nanoparticles remain unpredictable

 Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement