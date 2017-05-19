First Piranhas delivered to Danish military



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) May 19, 2017



The first pre-production Piranha 8x8 armored personnel carriers have been delivered to Denmark by General Dynamics European Land Systems-Mowag.

The vehicles, in serial configuration were handed over to the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization this week and will to undergo a comprehensive testing program.

That program will conclude with a user acceptance test at year's end.

Upon successful completion of the test program, production deliveries are expected to start early in 2018.

The Danish procurement agency has contracted GDELS-Mowag for 309 Piranha Armored Personal Carriers in six variants -- infantry, command, ambulance, engineering, mortar and repair. Included in the deal is a multi-year sustainment contract for the through-life support of the wheeled vehicles.

Delivery of the pre-production Piranha vehicles came just 16 months after a contract for them was signed.

