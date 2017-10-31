First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Oct 31, 2017



Israel Aerospace Industries and its Elta subsidiary have received their first order for their satellite communication terminal with conformal electronic-steered antenna for fighter jets.

The Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system will be delivered to the unidentified country beginning in 2021.

"This is a strategic and important cooperation for ELTA's SATCOM products line with a leading aircraft manufacturer and prestigious customer," Nissim Hadas, IAI executive vice president and ELTA president, said in a press release. "We are proud to have been selected and look forward to deliver our advanced SATCOM solutions. We are sure that this significant achievement is only the first milestone in positioning ELTA as a leader in electronic steering technology for aircraft communication solutions."

The ELK-1882T Ku-band phased array SATCOM network is billed as easy to install and integrate, with minimal impact on aircraft performance due to the conformal installation. Conformal flush installation generates negligible drag.

The new system has no moving parts and uses phased antenna installed on the jet's fuselage, comprising the transceiver, modem and High Power Amplifier with an IP LAN connection to the aircraft avionics.

Peterson AFB CO (SPX) Oct 31, 2017





More than 1,800 unclassified spacecraft are being tracked as they orbit earth, according to Space-tracl.org, the public data base for such items. They are communicating with receivers on the ground as well as each other. Who is watching to make sure none of those signals are nefarious, aimed at disrupting communications between the satellites and the warfighters in various theaters who rel ... read more

Related Links

