Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Five key events that shaped Abe's career
 By Natsuko FUKUE
 Tokyo (AFP) Sept 26, 2017


Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has called a snap election, first came to power in 2006-2007. He returned as prime minister in 2012, a rare comeback in Japanese politics.

Here are five key events that have defined Abe's career.

- Blue blood, bad bowels -

Abe is a third-generation politician groomed from birth for the job by his elite, conservative family. His grandfather served as prime minister and his father as foreign minister.

He took his father's seat as an MP in 1993 and, after a stint as chief cabinet secretary, became the country's youngest post-war prime minister in 2006 at the age of 52.

But his term was abruptly cut short after only a year when he stepped down citing bowel problems caused by extreme exhaustion and stress.

He later gave a somewhat overly detailed explanation of the effects of ulcerative colitis, which involved toilet visits he said were too frequent to be compatible with one of the great offices of state.

- Comeback kid -

Abe got a rare second chance in December 2012 as a disillusioned public dumped a three-year experiment with the left-leaning Democratic Party of Japan.

The DPJ's promise to remake the country after more than half a century of almost unbroken rule by Abe's Liberal Democratic Party disappeared under a wave of scandal and ineptitude.

Abe was also able to capitalise on the DPJ's failure to tackle the atomic accident at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, the world's worst since Chernobyl in 1986.

A 9.0-magnitude earthquake in March 2011 triggered a massive and deadly tsunami, which smashed into the power station and overwhelmed the reactor's cooling systems, sending three into meltdown.

However, Abe has steadily promoted nuclear energy, calling it essential to powering the world's third-largest economy.

Abe and utility companies have been pushing to switch back on nuclear reactors shut down after the Fukushima crisis to review safety.

- Abenomics -

Abe swept back to power on a pledge to reignite Japan's once-booming economy with a plan dubbed Abenomics.

The scheme -- a mix of huge monetary easing, government spending and reforms to the economy -- stoked a stock market rally and fattened corporate profits.

Japan has posted its longest economic expansion in over a decade, but inflation is far below the BoJ's target, discouraging spending by consumers.

The country has been struggling to defeat years of deflation and slow growth that followed the collapse of an equity and property market bubble in the early nineties.

- Pacifism? -

Throughout Abe's career, he has strived to revise Japan's pacifist constitution, imposed on the defeated country by the United States in 1947, seven years before he was born.

Abe is a staunch supporter of the security relationship with the US but he has long called for revising the constitution, seen by conservatives as an outdated legacy of the country's wartime defeat and occupation.

Japan in 2015 passed controversial new laws that could, under certain circumstances, see its troops fight abroad for the first time since the end of World War II.

Abe says the legislation is necessary because of perceived threats from an increasingly assertive China and an unstable North Korea.

Opponents argue they go against both the constitution and the national psyche, and could see Japan dragged into wars led by treaty ally the US.

- North Korea -

Abe made his name by taking a tough line on North Korea, especially over the rogue state's kidnapping of Japanese nationals to train its spies.

And North Korea has shot back to the top of the agenda in Japan following two ballistic missile launches over the country that the nationalist Abe has firmly condemned.

Some experts say the North's provocative acts have helped boost Abe's public support and prompt him to call the snap election.

SUPERPOWERS
General's 'intervention' comment raises eyebrows in Brazil
 Rio De Janeiro (AFP) Sept 24, 2017
 A general's comment that the military could be forced to intervene in Brazil's corruption crisis has rattled a country that only exited a two-decades long dictatorship in 1985. The top Brazilian army commander, Eduardo Villas Boas, repeated earlier assurances Friday that the military "is committed to the consolidation of democracy." But the lack of any public disciplinary action against ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 PAC-3 anti-ballistic missile launcher downs target via remote control

 Israeli Air Force stands up second Iron Dome battalion

 'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat
SUPERPOWERS
Iran tests new medium-range missile, defying US warnings

 Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain
SUPERPOWERS
US Air Force Academy to Use VBS3 and VBS Fires for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training

 Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems

 General Atomics wins $27 million contract for Grey Eagle drone support

 Drones can almost see in the dark
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
SUPERPOWERS
UK testing Ajax vehicles;supplies US Army buys Orbital ATK artillery guidance kits

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition

 DARPA Rolls Out Electronics Resurgence Initiative

 Oshkosh receives $466.8M contract for armored tactical trucks
SUPERPOWERS
Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal

 L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation

 US Senate passes $700 bn defense spending bill
SUPERPOWERS
General's 'intervention' comment raises eyebrows in Brazil

 Turkey hosts NATO naval exercises amid tensions

 Facebook to give Russian ads to Congress, boost transparency

 Slovakia plans to meet NATO defence budget target by 2024
SUPERPOWERS
A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement