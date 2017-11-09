France's Macron: US risks pushing Iran to build nukes

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Nov 9, 2017
US pressure to renegotiate the Iran nuclear deal could push Tehran into deciding to build its own nuclear weapons, French President Emmanuel Macron warned in an interview published Thursday.
"If you want to stop any relation with Iran regarding nuclear activity, you will create a new North Korea," Macron told Time magazine.
"If you stop the 2015 agreement, what's your other option? To launch war? To attack Iran? I think it would be crazy in the region," he said.
Macron called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreed in July 2015 between Iran and six powers, including France and the United States, "the best possible deal regarding Iran."
But US President Donald Trump has labelled the agreement too lenient on Iran and accuses the country of violating it, calling for a renegotiation.
If the US abrogates the JPCOA, Macron said, it will backfire.
"Because it's exactly what we experienced with North Korea. And suddenly you will wake up in ten to twelve years time without any control, but (Iran) having the nuclear weapon."
Macron said he wants Washington to join an effort to force Iran to stop supplying ballistic missiles to its allies in the region, pointing to the missile launched at Saudi Arabia last week by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
"So we should negotiate a new series of criteria and a new treaty with Iran to stop their ballistic activities in the region."
Macron also explained why Trump was not invited to the Paris climate summit in December.
"I made it very clear from the very beginning that there is no renegotiation of the Paris Agreement," the 2015 global pact to fight climate change agreed by president Barack Obama but rejected by Trump.
"Because he cannot renegotiate with more than one hundred eighty or 190 countries," Macron said.
"We are definitely making the reforms too slowly," Macron noted. "It's very important to deliver the message and to show the strong evidence of the fact that Paris Agreement is still active."
If Trump offers a new climate initiative that would go further than the existing one, Macron said, "I would be very happy."
"But I just say what is unacceptable is to deliver speeches without any deeds and any reality."
Washington (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini warned Tuesday that the Iran nuclear deal can never be renegotiated, as she urged US lawmakers not to try to reopen the agreement. Her visit coincided with that of the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA director general Yukiya Amano, who defended his agency's ability to monitor Iran's compliance with the accord. President Donald Trump has to ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement