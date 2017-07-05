Future Navy LPD USS Portland completes Builder's Trials



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jul 5, 2017



The U.S. Navy's future amphibious transport dock, the USS Portland, is back at its shipyard in Mississippi after successfully completing Builder's Trials.

The ship, built at Huntington Ingalls Industries' shipyard in Pascagoula, is now being prepared for Acceptance Trials later this summer, the Navy announced on Wednesday.

"Builder's Trials is the Navy's first opportunity to assess the operational readiness of the ship," Capt. Brian Metcalf, LPD 17 class program manager, Program Executive Office Ships, said in a press release. "Portland performed very well throughout the at-sea and in port testing."

The Builder's Trials featured full power runs, self-defense detect-to-engage exercises, evaluations of key combat and communications systems and steering checks.

In the Acceptance Trials, the ship will be formally assessed by the U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey.

The Portland will be the 11th ship of the LPD 17 San Antonio-class to join the Navy fleet next year. It will be home ported in San Diego, Calif., and will deploy combat and support U.S. Marine Expeditionary Units and brigades.

The USS Portland is equipped with air cushion or conventional landing craft and helicopters or MV-22 vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The ship is 684 feet long, 105 feet in the beam, and has a speed of more than 22 knots.

