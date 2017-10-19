GA-ASI in cooperative agreements with South Korean entities



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Oct 19, 2017



"Hankuk Carbon brings to the venture strong manufacturing capabilities and know-how," Shahar said. "Together with IAI's UAVs and aircraft design capabilities, the new company will be able to meet Korean military and civilian VTOL requirements."

Shaul Shahar, Israel Aerospace Industries' executive vice president and general manager of the company's military aircraft group, said he is excited about the deal.

"The UAS system with innovative hybrid propulsion system produced under KAT's name will set up a new standard of the UAV industry," Moon-Soo Cho, chief executive officer of Hankuk Carbon, said at an agreement ceremony in Seoul, South Korea. "Also, Hankuk Carbon's composite material and aircraft components business will create a synergic effect with KAT."

The joint venture will offer unmanned aerial vehicles, which Korea Aviation Technologies will manufacture, on both the military and civilian markets, specifically in South Korea. The products will feature vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, a news release published Tuesday on the Israel Aerospace Industries website.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc has signed agreements for collaboration with South Korean entities for remotely piloted vehicles.

The agreements were signed with Huneed Technologies Co. Ltd and the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology this week at the aerospace and defense exhibition in Seoul, South Korea.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding with Huneed Technologies, the two companies will look to identify common areas of technology, manufacturing, and strategic interests.

The execution of this MOU positions Huneed to become a key in-country strategic supplier for GA-ASI in Korea.

The MOU with the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology gives GA-ASI opens the door for better understanding of the civil airspace environment of South Korea its regulatory structure.

GA-ASI is the leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft systems, including the Predator series of aircraft.

"Huneed has a long track record of building successful business relationships with its industrial collaborators," Joseph Song, vice president of international strategic development for GA-ASI, said in a press release. "We are pleased to begin our strategic relationship with Huneed in developing business opportunities in the Republic of Korea."

Huneed, founded in 1968, is a developer and manufacturer of airborne systems, defense communication systems, and commercial IT systems.

GA-ASI said KAIST is host to CR2CENT, Korea's Civil RPAS Research Center and provides advice and analysis to develop the legal and technological foundation for integration of RPAs into Korean civil airspace.

"We recognize the importance of the contributions that institutions like CR2CENT make to aviation," Song said. "We expect that aligning with CR2CENT and KAIST will help advance the ability of RPAS to fly in Korean civil airspace."

Jacksonville FL (SPX) Oct 19, 2017





