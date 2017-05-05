GKN Aerospace building fuel bladder system for MQ-9B drone

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 5, 2017
The first production Predator B MQ-9B drone by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. will feature a fuel bladder system from GKN Aerospace.
GKN said the system will be designed, developed and manufactured for the aircraft under a development agreement with the aircraft maker.
The agreement for the system for the first production drone -- due in 2018 -- has a full potential value of $15 million when it enters service with NATO's UAV airworthiness Requirements.
The MQ-9B is a "Type-Certifiable" version of GA-ASI's Predator B product line.
"We look forward to working with GA-ASI to provide a vital fuel system solution for this long-endurance Predator B platform variant," Staffan Svensson, vice president of GKN Aerospace Special Products Group, said in a press release. "We have been supplying fuel systems for many decades and for many airframe platforms and MQ-9B fully exploits all our recent advances in both manufacturing and materials technologies."
GKN said the fuel bladder will be made in a vacuum forming process using poly-urethane material for shapes that better fit available space on the aircraft airframe.
The Predator B has a speed of about 300 miles per hour and an endurance of about 14 hours when fully loaded. In addition to sensors and other electronic systems, the aircraft is weapons capable.
The bladder system will be built at a company facility in Alabama.
Washington (UPI) May 4, 2017
Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract for $36.8 million to integrate radar systems on the MQ-8C Fire Scout drone helicopter. The pre-existing contract will include software updates, testing programs, and installation and support systems. The work will be done primarily in Rancho Bernardo, Calif, and Edinburgh, Scotland. The program is expected to be completed by May 2020. Researc ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement