GenDyn unit tapped for more Hydra-70 rockets

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 31, 2017
The U.S. Army has given a contract modification to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems for additional Hydra-70 air-to-ground rocket systems.
The modification to a 2014 contract, announced Wednesday by the company, was issued by the Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, Ala., and is worth $60 million.
The unguided 2.75"/70mm Hydra-70 air-to-ground rocket is used by a variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, including Apache and Cobra attack helicopters, F-16 Fighting Falcons and aircraft of many other countries. It comes in a variety of warhead configurations.
The rockets will be for U.S. combat aircraft and for customers of the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.
"The versatility, reliability and affordability of the Hydra-70 rockets make them a lethality solution across multiple combat scenarios," Eric Ellis, vice president and general manager for tactical air munitions at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, said in a press release. "We look forward to continuing to provide this critical munition to the U.S. warfighters and allies."
Washington (UPI) Aug 31, 2017
The U.S. Defense Department has awarded Raytheon with a $119 million order for engineering services on the U.S. Navy's Tactical Tomahawk Block IV All-Up Round cruise missile. The order will provide for analysis and prototyping for the Tactical Tomahawk's seeker head, as part of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk Program. The Tactical Tomahawk Block IV is an upgraded version of the Toma ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement