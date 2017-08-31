GenDyn unit tapped for more Hydra-70 rockets



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 31, 2017



The U.S. Army has given a contract modification to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems for additional Hydra-70 air-to-ground rocket systems.

The modification to a 2014 contract, announced Wednesday by the company, was issued by the Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, Ala., and is worth $60 million.

The unguided 2.75"/70mm Hydra-70 air-to-ground rocket is used by a variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, including Apache and Cobra attack helicopters, F-16 Fighting Falcons and aircraft of many other countries. It comes in a variety of warhead configurations.

The rockets will be for U.S. combat aircraft and for customers of the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.

"The versatility, reliability and affordability of the Hydra-70 rockets make them a lethality solution across multiple combat scenarios," Eric Ellis, vice president and general manager for tactical air munitions at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, said in a press release. "We look forward to continuing to provide this critical munition to the U.S. warfighters and allies."

Washington (UPI) Aug 31, 2017





The U.S. Defense Department has awarded Raytheon with a $119 million order for engineering services on the U.S. Navy's Tactical Tomahawk Block IV All-Up Round cruise missile. The order will provide for analysis and prototyping for the Tactical Tomahawk's seeker head, as part of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk Program. The Tactical Tomahawk Block IV is an upgraded version of the Toma ... read more

Related Links

